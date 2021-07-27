US and European investment banks may have lost some $ 12 billion as Chinese education firms collapse

(Photo by Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)

The recent government crackdown on China’s out-of-school education sector not only wipes out the ten-figure fortunes of some ultra-rich founders, it is also costing some of the world’s largest investment banks and corporations billions of dollars. fund management in the world.

From Friday until Monday, shares in Gaotu Techedu, New Oriental Education & Tech Group and Tal Education, a trio of Chinese tutoring companies listed on the NYSE crashed. On Friday, a report that the government was going to crack down on for-profit education companies sent in actions as Gaotu Techedu’s shares fell 98%. Then, over the weekend, the Chinese government announced sweeping sector reforms, requiring companies to become nonprofits and no longer fundraising from foreign investors.

Shares of Gaotu, New Oriental and Tal Education fell 29%, 34% and 27% respectively on Monday, and the companies lost 75%, 67% and 76% of their market value over the past week. Among those most affected are US investment banks like Goldman Sachs, which, according to the latest SEC filings in February, owns nearly 19% of Gaotu, and Morgan Stanley, which owns 6% of the capital of Gaotu and 14% of the capital of Tal.

Since foreign companies listed in the United States are only required to disclose their shareholders once a year, it is possible that these investment banks have changed their holdings since the Chinese companies filed their 2020 reports with the Securities. and Exchange Commission. Of the six major non-Chinese institutional shareholders of Gaotu and Tal, Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura did not immediately return a request for comment.

Extracurricular tutoring was once a high-flying industry in China, driven by growing demand for its virtual offerings during the Covid pandemic and intense competition among millions of students nationwide to enter China’s top universities. Between March 2020 and March 2021, shares of Gaotu rose 155% to a market cap of around $ 30 billion, while shares of New Oriental and Tals rose 39% and 38% respectively.

Today, China is reforming the industry with the aim of reducing the cost of educating children and alleviating excessive pressure on its students. But the underlying problem, the fierce competition for elite university places remains. According to the country’s education ministry, a record 10.78 million students were scheduled to take the national university entrance exam in 2021. However, only six Chinese universities reached the Times top 100. Higher Educations. world university ranking.

A place in one of these best institutions, Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, University of Science and Technology, Zhejiang University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University is very coveted, but the six universities have a combined undergraduate population of less than 100,000 students. China’s large student body and highly competitive educational landscape led to the initial boom in the private education industry, but its investors now face a bleak future.

Shares of Chinese tutoring companies have been declining since the start of 2021. Gaotus’ second-largest shareholder, Goldman Sachs, which owns around 19% of the capital according to the SEC’s February filing. At its peak last October, Gaotu was trading at nearly $ 115 per share, valuing Goldman’s stake at over $ 3.6 billion. Based on its Monday closing price of $ 2.50, the same Gaotu stake is now worth less than $ 80 million.

Other investors also suffered heavy losses. Japanese financial services group Nomura, which owns a 6% stake in Gaotu, saw its stock value drop $ 1.2 billion from its peak, while Swiss investment bank Credit-Suisse, which owns 5% of Gaotu, has seen the value of its investments decline by $ 970 million since their peak. (It’s possible that all of these banks reduced their stakes after the February SEC filing.)

Morgan Stanley, with major stakes in two Chinese education companies, is perhaps the biggest loser outside of the Middle Kingdom. Its 6% stake in Gaotu was worth more than $ 1.1 billion at its peak, while its 14% stake in Tal Education was once worth nearly $ 2.7 billion. These two holdings lost $ 3.7 billion in value collectively based on Monday’s closing prices. Morgan Stanley’s stake in Tal was as of March 31.

Other big losers include another Swiss investment bank UBS Group, in which UBS Asset Management held 9% of Tal. These shares have lost $ 1.6 billion in value since Tal’s shares surpassed $ 90 per share last February; the company is now trading at $ 4.40. Scottish investment manager Baillie Gifford, who owns 6% of Tal, saw the value of his investment fall by nearly $ 1.2 billion during the stock market crash. New Oriental Education, whose stock jumped more than $ 19.50 a share in February, is now trading at $ 1.94, although it no longer has any major foreign investors. New York-based investment firm Davis Advisors held a 6% stake in the Chinese company, but it fell below the 5% ownership reporting threshold in New Orientals’ 2020 annual report.