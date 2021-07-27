Jeff Bezos offers $ 2 billion to NASA to bring Blue Origin back to the race for the moon





The richest man in the world appealed to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a open letter Monday, offering to cover billions of dollars in costs for the US space agency. In doing so, Bezos is hoping Blue Origin can be reconsidered for a contract to build the vehicle that will land the next astronauts on the moon.

His unusual proposal comes a few months after NASA chose SpaceX on Blue Origin for a $ 2.9 billion contract to build the vehicle.

The agency originally intended to compete at least two private sector companies to build the spacecraft that will transport astronauts to the lunar surface for the Artemis moon landing missions, a project called the Human Landing System (HLS). But in April, NASA made the surprise announcement that it would go ahead with SpaceX as the sole contractor for the project, citing costs as the main reason.

Blue Origin openly pushed back the decision. Now Bezos sound fresh space flight last week wants to make sure that the money doesn’t get in the way.

“Blue Origin will close the HLS budget funding gap by waiving all payments in the current fiscal year and the next two fiscal years up to $ 2 billion to get the program back on track now,” said he wrote. “This offer is not a postponement, but an outright waiver of these payments. This offer allows time for government appropriation measures to catch up.” Bezos has repeatedly stressed the need for NASA to promote healthy competition as the agency works on its return to the moon, suggesting the government would regret not having done so. “Without competition, soon after the contract begins, NASA will be left with limited options as it attempts to negotiate missed deadlines, design changes and cost overruns,” he wrote. “Without competition, NASA’s short and long-term lunar ambitions will be delayed, ultimately cost more, and will not serve the national interest.” Nasa waits to land the first woman and the next man on the south pole of the Moon in 2024 thanks to its Artemis program. Humans last explored the lunar surface during the last Apollo mission, Apollo 17, in 1972. Blue Origin offered to work as a “national team” for the HLS program alongside frequent government contractors such as Northrop Grumman NIGHT Lockheed Martin LMT As he was vying for the contract,Blue Origin offered to work as a “national team” for the HLS program alongside frequent government contractors such asandto design a lunar lander specifically to service the space station, called the Gateway, that NASA plans to orbit around the moon. Alabama-based Dynetics, which also protested NASA’s decision to award the contract to SpaceX, put forward a similar proposal. SpaceX, however, has offered to use its Starship, a gargantuan spacecraft and rocket system that is currently in early stages of development in South Texas. SpaceX’s primary goal for Starship is to bring humans to Mars, but the company has offered to use a modified version to serve NASA’s Artemis lunar program. Blue Origin, SpaceX and NASA did not immediately respond to requests for comments. – Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

