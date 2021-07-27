Burnt by the Stock Exchange? Consider these 3 ETFs instead

Wasn’t your experience on the stock market as rewarding as you had hoped? Perhaps you were caught off guard by a sour trade that so many others were sure to pay off. Investing is not as easy as it looks from the outside.

If you’re ready to throw in the towel, don’t! There is a lot of money to be made in the market. You may just have to adjust your approach and work with instruments that may be a little less sexy but are much more reliable and productive. Here’s a look at three exchange-traded funds that might do the trick.

IShares MSCI Minimum Volatility Factor ETF

OK, it’s almost cheating to get into a fund built from the ground up and not do what drives investors crazy. Nevertheless, the IShares Edge ETF MSCI Minimum Volatility Factor (NYSEMKT: USMV) relieves a lot of headaches inherent in this game.

As its name suggests, the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility fund seeks to hold stocks that exhibit less volatility than the overall US market. Its main approach to selecting these stocks is to limit its holdings to low beta stocks.

Beta is simply a mathematical concept that compares the level of irregularity of a stock to a benchmark like the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC). For example, the stock of semiconductors Advanced micro-systemshas a beta score of 2.0, which means it’s twice as volatile as the S&P 500 … whether you’re talking about bullish or bearish volatility. On the other end of the spectrum, a predictable and tame ticker like utility stocks Duke Energy has a beta of just 0.26 because it doesn’t move much on any given day even if the market does. The beta of the S&P 500 is 1.0, because it is obviously neither more nor less volatile than itself.

Against this background, the average beta of the stocks that make up the holdings of the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Factor ETF is a fairly low 0.76. This low volatility tone is set by some of the fund’s larger holdings, like Ely Lilly and garbage collection outfit Waste Management. The price of the iShares MSCI Minimum Volatility Factor ETF may go down, to be clear. It just tends to lose ground less dramatically, which means you don’t suffer the hull shock of unexpected losses.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

In the same spirit, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL) is another way to avoid being burnt out by the market by limiting your holdings to a certain level of equity. The fund’s core stock picking approach doesn’t necessarily limit the search to low-beta names, but rather focuses on the most proven dividend payers in the market. Ultimately, however, the more reliable dividend paying stocks on the market tend to be less volatile names.

If you are not familiar, a Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has not only paid a dividend for at least 25 consecutive years, but has increased its payouts in each of those years. At the end of last month, there were only 65 such stocks, and most of them have increased their annual dividends for at least consecutive years.

The benefit of owning such names is somewhat obvious: By paying a dividend, investors get a portion of their return right now rather than waiting (and hoping) for the price of a stock alone to be. higher at the exit than at the entrance. And, with a current dividend yield of 2.4%, holders are doing pretty well in that regard.

The ProShares Dividend Aristocrat ETF, however, brings a much more important attribute to the table of war-weary investors. That is, while it may only be 91% of the uptrend of the broad market, the fund only falls 79% as much as the market does when it is. in liquidation mode. This is a testament to the quality of the constituents of the ETF.

IShares S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Finally, add the IShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: IJH) to your list of exchange traded funds that are more comfortable to own than individual stocks.

The mid-cap ETF is quite capable of falling, for the record. In fact, it is generally more volatile than the S&P 500 Large Cap Index, both up and down. If big withdrawals aren’t your thing, this one might still be hard to own. There is a two-sided (and related) reason to maintain exposure to mid-cap stocks, however, it is worth it for most investors.

The first of these facets is that with enough time, mid caps tend to outperform large caps. This is because these companies tend to be mid-cap companies when they are at their prime point of growth, when they are past their shaky start-up years, but before they grow into a large, stand-alone company. the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (SNPINDEX: ^ MID) has roughly doubled the performance of the S&P 500 since the early 1990s.

Another reason why the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF may be a smarter choice than trading individual stocks for most investors? It forces you to think bigger and long term, thus preventing you from being tempted by the deceptive appeal of so many so-called “story stocks”.