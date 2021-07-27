Hong Kong actions again battered by Chinese crackdown





HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged more than 5% on Tuesday, July 27, extending the heavy losses from the previous day following fears of a regulatory crackdown by China affecting a range of sectors, including private education and technology. The Hang Seng Index fell more than 5% at one point before ending down 4.22%, or 1,105.89 points, at 25,086.43 – after losing a similar amount on Monday. It has now dropped nearly 10 percent in three trading days. Publicity Publicity The mainland’s markets fared a little better. The Shanghai Composite Benchmark Index fell 2.49%, or 86.26 points, to 3,381.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s Second Stock Exchange fell 3.33%, or 80 , 38 points, at 2,331.43. READ: Chinese Private Education Firms Prepare for New Rules, Stocks Drop Hong Kong investors were sent to seek cover after Beijing over the weekend announced a series of measures that will strengthen its grip on the world’s second-largest economy. Private tutoring companies were strafed on Monday after officials said they would stop approving new out-of-school education institutions, while all existing institutions must now register as nonprofits , claiming that the industry has been “hijacked by capital”. Publicity Publicity The private education sector was worth US $ 260 billion in 2018, according to consultancy and research firm LEK Consulting, driven by China’s hyper-competitive kindergarten to college education system in oversubscribed cities. But analysts said the new plans would make companies already listed – some of them in New York – non-investable. READ: China is forcing tutoring companies to become non-profit

READ: China’s nervousness drives Asian stocks to seven-month low Publicity Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. lost nearly 9% after plunging 47% on Monday, while Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd lost more than 3% and China Maple Leaf Educational Systems fell 8%. On Monday, Koolearn fell 33 percent and Maple Leaf lost 10 percent. The crackdown on the private education sector resembles the authorities’ decision to curb China’s tech giants, targeting monopoly behavior and imposing huge fines on companies. On Saturday, the market regulator said Tencent violated antitrust laws, forcing it to give up its exclusive music label rights. Tech companies, which have been in Beijing’s sights for months as it seeks to verify their inordinate power with Chinese consumers, have also been among those hammered. Tencent lost 9% and Alibaba plunged more than 6%. Tencent lost more than 7% on Monday and Alibaba lost more than five. Meanwhile, food delivery giant Meituan collapsed by more than 17%, after being beaten by 14% on Monday, after new rules were issued by China’s market regulator to ensure revenues of workers are above the minimum wage. Companies also need to “appropriately ease delivery times” in a notoriously hectic delivery industry that is a mainstay of life in Chinese cities. Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which operates the city’s market, fell more than 6%. CMB International Securities strategist Daniel So added: “The main concern now is whether regulators will do more and extend the crackdown to other sectors. “Regulatory concerns will be the main market overhang for the second half of the year.”

