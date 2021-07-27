Bank of Russia wants digital currency companies off stock exchanges





At a time when digital currency companies are increasingly listed on global stock exchanges, Russia is taking action to keep its local stock exchanges from getting on the wave. The Bank of Russia recently sent a letter to exchanges urging them to stay away from companies that offer digital currency-related services to protect investors. Coinbase (NASDAQ: PIECE OF MONEY) debuted on the Nasdaq this year, becoming the biggest beacon of a trend for digital currency companies to infiltrate the stock market. Others like Distributed Information Technologies TAAL inc.(CSE:TONGUE| FWB: 9SQ1 | OTC:TONGUE) have been trading for some time on the Canadian Securities Exchange. There are also those who have indicated that they are looking to enroll in the not-so-distant future, including Bakkt, Apifiny, and Gemini. In Russia there will be no such list. The Bank of Russia recently sent a letter of advice to the country’s stock exchanges, warning them against such listings. He said exchanges should not list companies whose businesses depend on digital currency prices, whether local or foreign. These activities include digital currency tracking indices, derivatives and funds. Asset managers in Russia should also exclude these instruments from their mutual funds. The restrictions are all aimed at protecting investors, the bank sought to clarify. The recommendations of the Bank of Russia are aimed at a preventive measure, they are designed to prevent massive adoption by investors of such instruments, he said, adding that these instruments should not be used by unauthorized investors. The central bank, however, exempted companies that trade central bank digital currencies or other authorized digital assets issued in Russia. Among the reasons the bank cited for blocking these companies is the high volatility associated with digital currencies. Low market liquidity, opaque price discovery and regulatory risks were also among its reasons. He added: The purchase of related financial instruments leads to increased risk of losses for people who do not have enough experience and knowledge. The new stipulation will make it even more difficult for Russian companies to offer digital currency services. As it stands, these businesses are already facing some hurdles, despite their customers looking for digital currencies. Tinkoff, Russia’s leading digital bank declared in June that its customers were clamoring for digital currency services, but the central bank got in their way. Watch: CoinGeek Zurich Panel, Digital Technology and the Future of Banking & Financial Services New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekBitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain.

