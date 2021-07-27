Some of Warren Buffett’s shares have risen nearly 60% in a year. How can you buy them in India

Veteran investor Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathway, is one of the most successful investors of all time. Its investment strategy, advice and portfolio are closely watched by market players around the world. Buffett’s net worth exceeds $ 101.2 billion, according to real-time data from Forbes.

Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies. Berkshire Hathaway owns the largest stake in Apple in terms of market value. The investor has more than tripled his money on shares of the iPhone maker in the past three years. It also owns stakes in Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and its other largest stakes include American Express, Coco-Cola to name a few. Its stocks like Apple, Bank of America have gained nearly 60% in the past year.

How to invest in US stocks from India

With the increased interest of Indian investors to invest in US stocks, especially the big tech giants or FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google), many online investment platforms have started to offer integrated platforms for national and global stocks, mutual funds through which one can trade stocks and ETFs listed on the main US stock markets.

Stockal is well known for allowing investors from India and the Middle East to invest in companies listed in the United States. The global investment platform also has links with many Indian digital stock brokerage and mutual fund platforms to offer such services.

Recently, the digital wealth management service, Scripbox, which already offers mutual funds based on US stocks on its platform, announced that it allows direct investment in US stocks on its platform in partnership with Stockal. The new service allows users to invest in stocks of leading global companies listed on US stock exchanges, as well as exchange-traded index funds (ETFs).

Last year, securities firm Emkay Global Financial Services also partnered with Stockal to help clients invest in stocks and securities listed in the United States.

Fintech Cube Wealth and Stockal also formed a similar partnership in November 2019. In addition, the online mutual fund and brokerage platform Kuvera, in agreement with the financial advisor registered with the US SEC, Vested, offers such services on its application.

International / global mutual funds are also a popular source for investors to gain exposure to foreign companies and economies, as they invest in stocks, equity-related instruments and debt securities of listed entities in outside of India that many Indian asset management companies (AMCs) offer. Some global funds invest in national and international markets, some in certain themes, while others are fund of funds (FoF) in this category.

Under the Reserve Bank of Indias Liberalized Transfer Program (LRS), Indians can invest up to $ 250,000 in global stocks and bonds in one year.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.