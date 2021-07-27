Chinese tech sell-off hits stocks, real yields fall ahead of Fed





LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks fell on Tuesday after investors sold off Chinese internet giants for the third day in a row, while real US bond yields hit record highs amid concerns about the economic outlook before a Federal Reserve meeting. FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board displaying stock information on the first trading day after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage in Shanghai, China February 15, 2016. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped nearly 8%, hitting its lowest level since its inception in July 2020 and losing 17% in three days. Big waners have included Meituan and Alibaba, with investors expecting the company’s food delivery arms to be affected by new regulations guaranteeing workers more than the minimum wage. Chinese bluechips fell 3.53%, hitting 2021 lows, thanks to regulatory crackdown in education and real estate. The sell-off shook previously bullish sentiment in stocks elsewhere. European stocks fell 0.37%, moving further away from recent highs. The UK FTSE 100 lost 0.43%. Global equities fell 0.3%. The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan fell 1.94%, reaching its lowest level since December. Valuations are tight, but I don’t think the tech crackdown in China will lead to a massive sell-off of stocks, said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. S&P 500 futures fell 0.22% after the three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs for a second straight session on Monday, on optimism ahead of a string of tech earnings this week. [.N] Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp < MSFT.O> are expected to release their quarterly results late Tuesday, with Amazon.com Incs due for release later in the week. Graphics: BAT vs FAANG: POWELL ALERT The Fed begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with investors due to consider a statement and press conference from President Jerome Powell expected Wednesday evening. They will look to see how the central bank balances rapidly rising prices with the complication of rising coronavirus infections. There is a realization that we are past the peak of growth, said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. Some of the supply constraints are starting to ease. Real, or inflation-adjusted, bond yields in major economies have fallen in recent sessions, a move that analysts attribute to growing concern about the economic outlook following an upsurge in COVID-19 variants, as well as technical factors such as large bond purchases by central banks. The 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasury (TIPS) yield hit -1.147% on Tuesday, down about 4 basis points on the day. German inflation-linked bond yields also extended recent declines, hitting a new low of around -1.747%. Chart: Bond yields indexed to inflation: The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped 1.8 basis points and German 10-year Bund yields fell 1.9 basis points, close to a 5-month low and half fixed Monday. The dollar gained 0.11% against a basket of currencies and the euro fell 0.1% to $ 1.1787. The dollar lost 0.23% against the yen. Oil prices edged up as investors bet supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any demand impact from the surge in COVID-19 cases around the world. [O/R] Brent crude futures rose 18 cents to $ 74.68 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 3 cents to $ 71.94 per barrel. Gold was stable at $ 1,796.40 an ounce. [GOL/] Bitcoin was trading around $ 37,600, 0.8% higher on that day. It recovered some losses after falling from a high of $ 40,581 on Monday after Amazon.com offered a qualified denial of a weekend report that said it was preparing to accept cryptocurrencies. Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Sam Holmes and Joe Bavier

