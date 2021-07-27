Treatments, success rates and more

Now let’s take a look at the different types of immunotherapies that can be used to treat leukemia.

Monoclonal antibodies

Antibodies are immune proteins produced in response to infections. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are artificial antibodies that mimic the actions of naturally produced antibodies.

MAbs bind to specific proteins in cancer cells, helping the immune system to better detect and kill these cells. Since mAbs target specific proteins on cancer cells, they also fall under targeted therapy.

Some types of mAb are also associated with a toxic drug. These are called conjugated mAbs. When the mAb binds to its target on the cancer cell, the drug acts to kill the cell. In this way, the mAb serves as a drug delivery system.

MAbs that can be used to treat leukemia are:

alemtuzumab (Campath) (LLC)

blinatumomab (Blincyto) (LAL)

obinutuzumab (Gazyva) (LLC)

ofatumumab (Arzerra) (LLC)

rituximab (Rituxan) (LLC)

Conjugate mAbs that can be used to treat leukemia include:

gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MyloTarg) (LAM)

inotuzumab ozogamixin (Besponsa) (LAL)

moxetumomab pasudotox (Lumoxiti) (hairy cell leukemia)

CAR T cell therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is a new type of immunotherapy. It uses your own T cells to treat leukemia.

In CAR T cell therapy, a sample of T cells is taken from your blood. This is done through a process called leukopheresis.

These T cells are then modified in the laboratory so that they have specific receptors for certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells. After the modification process, the T cells are allowed to multiply so that they are present in greater numbers.

You will usually receive chemotherapy for several days before you receive an infusion of CAR T cells. When the modified T cells are put back into your body, they can continue to find and kill cancer cells.

The type of CAR T-cell therapy used for leukemia is called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah). Tisagenlecleucel is currently approved to treat ALL.

CAR T-cell therapy is also being studied for the treatment of other types of leukemia, such as AML and CLL.

Donor lymphocyte infusion

Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) uses white blood cells that have been collected from a healthy matched donor, such as a sibling. This is usually done when the leukemia comes back after a stem cell transplant.

The donor’s white blood cells are given to you as an infusion. The goal is for these cells to continue to detect and destroy cancer cells.

DLI can be used in the treatment of CML. It can also be used for acute leukemia, but is less effective.

For example, some research found that DLI can lead to complete remission in 70 to 80 percent of people with relapsed CML, compared to less than 40 percent of people with relapsed acute leukemia.

Interferon

Interferon is a human version of interferon proteins that are naturally produced by the immune system. You may also see them called immunomodulatory therapy.

Interferon-alpha is a type of interferon treatment used to treat CML. It can help slow the growth and division of cancer cells.

Interferon-alpha was once one of the main treatment options for CML, but it is now used less often. This is due to the development of new treatments for CML, such as targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors.