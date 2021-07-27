Business
Treatments, success rates and more
You may know that your immune system works to protect you against infections, such as the flu and strep throat. However, it can also defend against other diseases, such as cancer.
Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses parts of the immune system to help manage cancer. Several types of cancer can be treated with immunotherapy, including leukemia.
Below, well explore when immunotherapy can be used to treat leukemia. Next, discuss the different types of immunotherapy treatment options available for leukemia and what we know about their effectiveness.
Leukemia is a term for a group of cancers that affect the blood. In leukemia, abnormal cells begin to grow and divide, moving healthy cells into the blood and bone marrow.
Leukemias are classified according to how quickly the cancer grows (acute or chronic) and the type of cell affected (myeloid or lymphoid). There are four main types of leukemia:
Who receives immunotherapy for leukemia?
In many cases, immunotherapy can be used when the leukemia has come back or relapsed after treatment. It can also be used when other treatments for leukemia, such as chemotherapy, have not been effective.
For some types of leukemia, immunotherapies are used as part of the initial treatment. One example is the monoclonal antibody rituximab in the treatment of CLL. In this situation, immunotherapy is often combined with other cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or targeted therapy.
Many immunotherapies directly target certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells. Because the presence of these proteins is important for the effectiveness of treatment, molecular tests can be used during diagnosis to help detect them.
Can immunotherapy be used for children with leukemia?
Children can also develop leukemia. According to American Cancer Society, about 3 in 4 leukemias in children are ALL while most of the remaining cases are AML. Chronic leukemias are quite rare in children.
Certain immunotherapies can be used in children with leukemia. Examples of some that are approved for use in children are:
- blinatumomab (Blincyto), a monoclonal antibody used for ALL
- gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MyloTarg), a conjugated monoclonal antibody used for AML
- tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), a CAR T cell therapy used for ALL
Now let’s take a look at the different types of immunotherapies that can be used to treat leukemia.
Monoclonal antibodies
Antibodies are immune proteins produced in response to infections. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are artificial antibodies that mimic the actions of naturally produced antibodies.
MAbs bind to specific proteins in cancer cells, helping the immune system to better detect and kill these cells. Since mAbs target specific proteins on cancer cells, they also fall under targeted therapy.
Some types of mAb are also associated with a toxic drug. These are called conjugated mAbs. When the mAb binds to its target on the cancer cell, the drug acts to kill the cell. In this way, the mAb serves as a drug delivery system.
MAbs that can be used to treat leukemia are:
- alemtuzumab (Campath) (LLC)
- blinatumomab (Blincyto) (LAL)
- obinutuzumab (Gazyva) (LLC)
- ofatumumab (Arzerra) (LLC)
- rituximab (Rituxan) (LLC)
Conjugate mAbs that can be used to treat leukemia include:
- gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MyloTarg) (LAM)
- inotuzumab ozogamixin (Besponsa) (LAL)
- moxetumomab pasudotox (Lumoxiti) (hairy cell leukemia)
CAR T cell therapy
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is a new type of immunotherapy. It uses your own T cells to treat leukemia.
In CAR T cell therapy, a sample of T cells is taken from your blood. This is done through a process called leukopheresis.
These T cells are then modified in the laboratory so that they have specific receptors for certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells. After the modification process, the T cells are allowed to multiply so that they are present in greater numbers.
You will usually receive chemotherapy for several days before you receive an infusion of CAR T cells. When the modified T cells are put back into your body, they can continue to find and kill cancer cells.
The type of CAR T-cell therapy used for leukemia is called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah). Tisagenlecleucel is currently approved to treat ALL.
CAR T-cell therapy is also being studied for the treatment of other types of leukemia, such as AML and CLL.
Donor lymphocyte infusion
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) uses white blood cells that have been collected from a healthy matched donor, such as a sibling. This is usually done when the leukemia comes back after a stem cell transplant.
The donor’s white blood cells are given to you as an infusion. The goal is for these cells to continue to detect and destroy cancer cells.
DLI can be used in the treatment of CML. It can also be used for acute leukemia, but is less effective.
For example, some
Interferon
Interferon is a human version of interferon proteins that are naturally produced by the immune system. You may also see them called immunomodulatory therapy.
Interferon-alpha is a type of interferon treatment used to treat CML. It can help slow the growth and division of cancer cells.
Interferon-alpha was once one of the main treatment options for CML, but it is now used less often. This is due to the development of new treatments for CML, such as targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
The effectiveness of immunotherapy for leukemia can depend on many different factors. These include:
- the type of leukemia you have
- the extent (stage) of the leukemia
- the type of immunotherapy used
- other types of cancer treatment you have had
- your age
- your overall health
Let’s take a look at what the research says about the success rates of some of the commonly used immunotherapies for leukemia.
Blinatumomab (Blincyto)
The overall survival of people who received blinatumomab was significantly higher than those who received chemotherapy. Remission rates within 12 weeks after treatment were also significantly higher in the blinatumomab group.
In children
The results of a clinical test published in 2016 evaluated the efficacy of blinatumomab in pediatric participants with relapsed or difficult-to-treat ALL. A total of 93 children were included in the trial.
The researchers found that 27 of the 70 participants who received the recommended dose of blinatumomab, or 39%, had complete remission.
Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MyloTarg)
Results of clinical trials published in 2016 detailed the results of a trial investigating the use of gemtuzumab ozogamicin (GO) in older people with AML who could not undergo chemotherapy. The trial included 237 participants.
Compared to the 119 people receiving the best supportive care, the 118 participants who received GO had significantly higher overall survival. Additionally, complete remission occurred in 30 participants who achieved GO.
In children and young adults
Another
Chemotherapy alone was compared to chemotherapy with GO supplementation. Although treatment with chemotherapy and GO does not improve overall survival, it has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of relapse.
Rituximab (Rituxan)
When the researchers evaluated the participants 3 years after the start of the trial, they found that 65% of people receiving chemotherapy and rituximab had no progression of CLL, compared to 45% of those receiving chemotherapy alone. .
In addition, chemotherapy with rituximab also slightly improved overall survival. After 3 years, 87 percent of participants in this group were alive, compared to 83 percent in the chemotherapy-only group.
Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
The results of a
The researchers observed that the overall remission rate within 3 months was 81 percent. The overall survival rate after receiving tisagenlecleucel was 90 percent and 76 percent, 6 and 12 months after treatment, respectively.
A serious, but usually reversible, side effect called cytokine release syndrome occurred in 77% of participants.
Being diagnosed and undergoing treatment for leukemia can be overwhelming. However, there is a lot to look forward to.
Advances in leukemia treatments are happening all the time and researchers continue to study potential new treatments. Here are some examples :
- additional targets for mAb processing
- radioimmunotherapy, which is currently used for lymphoma and uses a mAb combined with a radioactive substance
- infusions with modified natural killer (NK) cells, which are another type of immune cell that can kill cancer cells
- cancer vaccines, which aim to promote an immune response against cancer cells
As we learned more about leukemia and how to treat it, the outlook also improved. For example, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the 5-year relative survival rate for leukemia has more than quadrupled since the 1960s.
Immunotherapy is a type of treatment for leukemia. It uses components derived from the immune system to help treat different types of leukemia.
Most of the time, immunotherapy is used when the leukemia has relapsed or has not responded to other treatment options. However, some types of immunotherapies, such as rituximab for CLL, may be used as part of first-line treatment.
Some examples of immunotherapies include monoclonal antibodies, CAR T cell therapy, and interferon. The type of immunotherapy that may be recommended will depend on the type of leukemia you have as well as several other factors.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/leukemia/immunotherapy-for-leukemia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]