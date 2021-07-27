Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan shares continue to plunge as China expands crackdown





Meituan closed 17.7% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, eclipsing Monday’s massive 14% loss, making it the two worst days on record for the food delivery company. Tech giant Tencent, meanwhile, fell 9% in Hong Kong, recording its worst day in about a decade.

Meituan’s plunge which, combined, has wiped out more than $ 62 billion in market value for the company since Friday, as Chinese regulators issued new guidelines on Monday calling for improved standards for delivery workers of food.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that companies should take measures to ensure that drivers are paid at least the local minimum wage, to reduce the “intensity” of the burden of work and to “strengthen education and training in road safety”, among others. measures.

Meituan operates one of the largest food delivery platforms in China, with hundreds of millions of users carry out transactions on its application every year. The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had “received and carefully studied” the new rules and that it “would strictly adhere to them.”

“We are committed to improving our compliance standards to protect the rights of our stakeholders, which include delivery people,” he added. “We believe that the publication of the new guidelines will promote the healthy development of the Chinese Internet industry as a whole.” by Meituan stocks have fallen more than 34% so far this year. Ali Baba BABA Tencent TCEHY hours, with Alibaba shutting down 6.4% in Hong Kong on Monday and a further 6.4% drop on Tuesday. Shares of other tech giants also fell. Shares of the two most valuable companies in China,and, slipped on the past 48hours, with Alibaba shutting down 6.4% in Hong Kong on Monday and a further 6.4% drop on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tencent’s declines over the past two days have erased more than $ 100 billion from its market value. As its shares tumbled, the company’s messaging platform WeChat announced on Tuesday that it would suspend all new user registrations until early August. He said the move was linked to an upgrade of its security systems, in line with “relevant laws and regulations.” Tencent was also hit with a regulatory order this weekend to drop plans to acquire another streaming music player, China Music Corporation. Regulators have cited competition concerns, noting that the Shenzhen-based tech giant has long been a market leader. Tencent said in a statement on Saturday that it “fully” accepts the decision and “will strictly follow regulatory requirements.” He also pledged to “assume our social responsibilities and contribute to healthy competition in the market”. A palpable thrill In total, the three tech giants Tencent, Meituan and Alibaba have lost more than $ 237 billion in the past 48 hours. The Hang Seng TECH Index, a Nasdaq-like technology index that tracks the biggest tech companies trading in Hong Kong, fell 8% on Tuesday, contradicting the regional trend among many major indexes. In recent months, China’s tech industry has suffered a palpable cooling. Since February, shares of overseas-listed Chinese technology companies have lost a staggering $ 1 trillion, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. Now this is spreading as China’s crackdown continues to spread across all sectors: Chinese officials have recently turned their attention to the private education sector as well. New rules released over the weekend targeted fast-growing tutoring companies, preventing them from making profits or raising funds in the stock markets. The announcement by China’s Ministry of Education wiped billions of dollars from the market value of several large publicly traded education companies. New oriental education and technology EDU plunged nearly 50% in Hong Kong on Monday, and then closed nearly 34% in New York. In at least some cases, investor concerns may be exaggerated, according to Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong, who reiterated a recommendation to buy Meituan shares on Tuesday. The company has long worked to improve conditions for bikers, even hosting around 100 sessions with workers since last year to gather feedback, he wrote in a note to customers on Tuesday. “We see [the] the pullback of the share price on the details of the guidelines is overstated, ”Chong added. This is not the first time that Meituan has found itself in the crosshairs of regulation. Earlier this year, China launched an antitrust investigation into Meituan, with authorities reviewing its “exclusive trade agreements.” The company was also one of dozens of Chinese tech companies summoned by officials in April, which were asked to investigate and resolve any anti-competitive behavior. In May, Meituan founder Wang Xing also found himself in hot water because of a controversial poem he posted and then deleted on social media. – CNN’s Hong Kong office and Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

