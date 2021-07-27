Aultman Hospital receives high marks from US News and ranks # 11 in Ohio





TOWNSHIP In the latest US News & World Report hospital ranking released today, Aultman Hospital is tied for 11th in the state and received high marks for 12 of 17 procedures analyzed by the publication. It is an honor for Aultman to be consistently ranked among the top hospitals in Ohio, and it is a testament to the highest quality of care we continually strive to provide, ”said Anne Gunther, director of operation of the Aultman health care delivery system, in a statement. declaration. She added that, especially after more than a year of the pandemic, the hospital remains committed to the highest standards and the best patient experience for its community. Following:Aultman’s new emergency medicine residency trains the next generation of physicians Following:Haines: Aultman intends to stay the course as an independent leader in community health care The hospital was rated “high performance” for 12 procedures, including knee replacement, hip replacement, heart bypass surgery, and treatment for colon cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease. a heart attack. For the five non-high performing procedures, the hospital received a rating of “average”. Aultman Hospital lost a place from 10th in the 2020 ranking, followed by ProMedica Toledo Hospital. The hospital was tied for 11th with the main Kettering Health campus near Dayton. The Cleveland Clinic ranked first in the state, followed by Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University in Columbus and Cleveland University Hospitals Medical Center. Aultman is undergoing a leadership transition with new President and CEO Rick Haines who will take charge of the hospital system earlier this month as he faces increasing competition in the Cleveland Clinic area and university hospitals. “It is extremely important to remain independent for the benefit of (of) our community,” the new CEO told the Repository. US News hospital and procedure rankings are based on several factors such as number of nurses, expert surveys, and patient outcome data. The Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, which ranked 17th in Ohio in the 2020 rankings, was not among the 19 Ohio hospitals ranked this year. To be classified regionally in the 2021 edition, a hospital had to have at least 100 beds, some technological capacity, and be rated as high performing in at least six of the 17 procedures, said Ben Harder, chief analysis officer. from US News, in an email. Last year, a hospital only needed to be rated as high performing in three procedures. The increase came after US News added several procedures like heart attack and stroke to the scan. Mercy Hospital was found to perform well in three old procedures and two of the new procedures, falling just short of eligibility, Harder said. Dr Timothy Crone, president of Mercy Hospital, said in a prepared statement that the hospital is still working on integration with Cleveland Clinic’s safety reporting, electronic records and management systems after the merger more early this year. “These systems will support our culture of safety and allow us to better serve our patients, and over time they will impact the moving multi-year average of our results in the United States,” he said. Following:“Win-win”: An Overview of the Acquisition of Mercy Medical by The Cleveland Clinic The Aultman Alliance Hospital was also unranked. The Cleveland Clinic ranked second in the country, just behind the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston round out the nation’s top five. In neighboring Summit County, Cleveland Clinic Akron General ranked seventh in Ohio and Summa Akron City Hospital tied for 14th. Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital ranked 19th in the state. To read all the rankings, visit: https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings. Contact Alexander at 330-580-8342 or [email protected]

