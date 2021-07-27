U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks erase nearly $ 150 billion in market value this week as China stokes regulatory fears





Top line Shares of Chinese tech giants that trade in the United States plunged Tuesday for a third straight day amid growing concerns over China’s efforts to impose stricter regulations on its publicly traded companies, resulting in losses of market value of over $ 140 billion for the 10 largest listed companies in the United States. Chinese equities this week only. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma’s fortune fell by $ 1 billion on Tuesday.

Highlights As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, shares of e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba, China’s largest listed company in the United States, were among the hardest-hit in the group, falling 5% on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange and pushing its market down. market cap of $ 560. to $ 501 billion since Friday. Other online retailers JD.com and Pinduoduo, the second and third largest companies, posted equally staggering losses, falling 6% and 7% on Tuesday and wiping out around $ 15 billion and $ 19 billion in market value this week, respectively. In an email to ForbesNigel Green, CEO of $ 12 billion wealth advisory group DeVere Group, said the sale of China spilled over to the wider Asian market this week after a leak The government memo on Friday highlighted a major overhaul of the $ 100 billion private education sector, fearing that a tutoring boom could place a heavy workload on young students. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Chinese Ministry of Education at the time describe new rules over the weekend, banning private education companies from accepting foreign investment and raising capital through the stock market, a “tough new approach” that “spooked the tech industry”, Green said, noting that the industry is “already on high alert” antitrust measures against giants like Tencent and Alibaba. The sale hit a wide range of industries: online gaming company NetEase, electric car maker NIO and internet company Baidu plunged 4%, 8% and 4% respectively on Tuesday, leading to collective losses of $ 25 billion. dollars this week. In total, the 10 largest Chinese companies trading in the United States have lost about $ 145 billion in market value since Friday, nearly 13% of their combined value of $ 1.1 trillion on Tuesday. Surprising fact The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies that trade in the United States, is down 6% on Tuesday and 13% this week. The index is at its lowest level for more than a year after registering its biggest drop in two days since 2008. Crucial quote We can expect some investors to rush in and see these events as a major buying opportunity in China’s booming economy, and they can be right that these stocks look like bargains, ”he said. Green said of the fall in values, before adding: However, they must exercise extreme caution as the situation remains highly unpredictable and any other similar action or even Beijing suggestion will mean more, continued volatility and massive sales. “ Key context Within days, China introduced tough regulations targeting the country’s educational businesses, showing investors how risky investing in the market can be, Tom Essaye, author of the Sevens Report, wrote on Tuesday. “Yes, there is a huge market and a lot of growth potential, but obviously there are regulatory risks that seem to be increasing month by month,” noted Essaye. In its weekend ordinance, China’s education ministry explicitly banned “capitalized transactions” between online training institutions, saying these companies can no longer make profits or raise funds in public markets. “Those who broke the regulations must be cleaned up and rectified,” he added. Large number $ 12 billion. That’s roughly how much US-based and European-based investment banks could lose due to the drop in Chinese stocks in the education sector. Further reading US and European investment banks may have lost some $ 12 billion as Chinese education firms collapse (Forbes) China’s internet moguls suffer $ 13.6 billion decline in wealth as regulatory crackdown triggers market sell-off (Forbes)

