Employees were concerned about the Delta variant, so we reinstated our mask policy. Then the fighting started.

Q: My partner and I run a small business that the pandemic almost destroyed. We had just recovered when the Delta variant surfaced.
On Friday morning, six employees were gathered in the break room around the newspaper article on the COVID-19 epidemic of 60 people in Cordoba which closed a seafood processing plant and triggered a mask warrant for city workers. One of them was reading aloud the statement by the CEO of the seafood factories that half of their fully vaccinated workers had tested positive for the virus and were paying the price for people not wearing masks. When the employees realized I was in the break room, everyone calmed down. Then the reading clerk asked in an angry voice: So what are you going to do with Stan about this?
My partner and I talked for an hour. We then issued an order requiring all employees to resume wearing masks. We thought it made sense, but our email blew up one of our vaccinated employees. He stood in his booth and said loud enough for the whole room to hear that it had been great not having masks on for a few months and that if everyone got vaccinated no one would have to wear any. mask.
One of the unvaccinated workers across the room yelled back, what’s the matter, don’t you think your vaccines are protecting you? At that point, the vaccinated employee stood up and shouted that it’s the unvaccinated employees who are putting everyone and their families at risk. The two walked towards each other and it took several other employees to get in between the screams to calm things down.
Did we do the wrong thing? What do we have to do?
You did well to tighten security measures. Because the highly contagious Delta variant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain and has led to an increase in COVID-19 infections, many employers are reinstating safety protocols they relaxed a few months ago. For example, Apple Inc. has repulsed its office reopens from September to October and recommends that its retail store workers wear masks.
As of July 26, 2021, only 48% of Alaskans had received a dose of the vaccine and 43% are fully vaccinated. It’s below national statistics 50% of the total US population fully vaccinated. According to experts, current vaccines appear to be effective, which means that even though vaccinated employees can contract COVID-19, it won’t have the same deadly impact. However, unvaccinated people are at significant risk and can bring infection to the workplace.
Some employers now require all on-site employees, other than those with legitimate disabilities or religious exemptions, to receive vaccines. For example, Delta Air Lines now demands all new hires should be vaccinated, even if this allows current employees to make their own decisions.
Other employers don’t feel comfortable making vaccinations mandatory, fearing the potential for morale issues or lawsuits. The majority of employers have chosen a middle path and disseminate information on the benefits of vaccination to employees. Some offer incentives to employees who get vaccinated. United Airlines announced that would give three additional days of vacation for flight attendants who received at least one dose of vaccine before June.
Like wearing masks, vaccinations have become highly politicized, leading to increased tensions in the workplace between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees. Additionally, employees naturally want the pandemic to end and resent anyone who makes the workplace less safe or more restrictive.
You and your partner must step in and stop potentially harassing behavior before it escalates and leads to violence or a hostile environment for people with legitimate religious or disability-related exemptions. For example, you knew that the CDC and media news had created anxiety. Instead of placing an order by email, you could have gathered all the employees in a one-to-one meeting and discussed the need to take extra precautions, as well as the need to respect every employee’s right to make choices. .
You can of course always do this, starting by thanking the employees who have calmed things down.