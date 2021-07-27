



Many small and large companies may have the ambition to list on the London Stock Exchange. Due to being one of the oldest exchanges in the world (with a history dating back to the 17th century), it has played an important role in the expansion of international markets. In the past 12 months in particular, companies have struggled to stay afloat with the impacts of the coronavirus and have been looking for new financing options.

Going public is one of the best ways to ensure the future development and financial stability of your business. In this blog, we’ll provide instructions on how to list your business on the London Stock Exchange: 1. Selection of relevant advisers First of all, when you want to join the London Stock Exchange, you will need to hire consultants who have relevant market experience to determine if you are eligible to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Some of the key people who will play a role in this transition will include a sponsor, broker, accountant, and lawyer. These people will walk you through the application process, determine the price of the shares, and advise you on any legal issues that may arise before you can enter the market. 2. Choose a market Second, you will need to determine which market is right for you. The decision you make will depend heavily on the size of your business, your business idea, potential expansion, and financing options. Your advisor will discuss FCA registration requirements and determine the following: Assets and liabilities – Your advisor will need to verify that your business owns and controls all of its assets and can manage corporate liabilities Monitor shareholder pacts: Make sure your company’s shareholders are aware of the time constraints for selling shares Share of capital: You will have to decide on the distribution of your capital Contracts: make sure all contracts are signed Insurance – Ensure all insurance policies are up to date 3. Prepare your application to be listed All markets will have their own terms and conditions regarding entry requirements for companies wishing to be listed. Without the relevant experience it is almost impossible to know what is expected of you, so you will call on your advisor to guide you through the process and become listed on UK major 100. 4. Marketing to investors Once you have completed all of the above steps, your broker will work alongside you to market your business to potential investors. It would be strongly advised to choose a broker who has experience in your industry so that he is aware of the direction to be taken and that he preserves the reputation of your business. The success of your marketing techniques will allow you to attract more investors and, in return, improve the financial position of your business for a much more stable future. If you have the ambition to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, we hope this article has given you an overview of the way forward.

