Google, Apple and Microsoft Announce Record Profits | Google

Google, Apple and Microsoft are expected to post record quarterly sales and profits on Tuesday night as businesses continue to benefit from a pandemic that has created a perfect positive storm for big tech.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $ 56 billion ($ 41 billion). That would be a 46% increase from the same period a year earlier, meaning the company raised $ 622 million per day on average between April and June. Earnings per share (a measure of profit) is expected to increase 90% compared to the same period a year earlier.

In one of the busiest weeks of all time for quarterly results in the United States, Apple and Microsoft are expected to release exceptional results after the New York Stock Exchange close bell on Tuesday. The big profits from the tech explosion continue with Facebook on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday.

Collectively, the market value of the five companies is worth more than a third of the entire S&P 500 Index of the 500 largest listed companies in the Americas, as their stock prices have soared during the pandemic.

Thomas Philippon, an economist and professor of finance at New York University, said big tech companies have been the biggest economic winners from the pandemic as global lockdowns have pushed more businesses and consumers to use their services.