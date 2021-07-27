Connect with us

Business

Google, Apple and Microsoft Announce Record Profits | Google

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Google, Apple and Microsoft are expected to post record quarterly sales and profits on Tuesday night as businesses continue to benefit from a pandemic that has created a perfect positive storm for big tech.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $ 56 billion ($ 41 billion). That would be a 46% increase from the same period a year earlier, meaning the company raised $ 622 million per day on average between April and June. Earnings per share (a measure of profit) is expected to increase 90% compared to the same period a year earlier.

In one of the busiest weeks of all time for quarterly results in the United States, Apple and Microsoft are expected to release exceptional results after the New York Stock Exchange close bell on Tuesday. The big profits from the tech explosion continue with Facebook on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday.

Collectively, the market value of the five companies is worth more than a third of the entire S&P 500 Index of the 500 largest listed companies in the Americas, as their stock prices have soared during the pandemic.

Thomas Philippon, an economist and professor of finance at New York University, said big tech companies have been the biggest economic winners from the pandemic as global lockdowns have pushed more businesses and consumers to use their services.

They were already on the increase and had been for almost a decade, and the pandemic was unique, Philippon said. For them, it was a perfect positive storm.

Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that Alphabet is on track to reach an annual net profit of $ 65 billion, a 59% increase from 2020. According to the bank, its annual sales are expected to reach $ 243 billion. an increase of $ 60 billion from last year.

Alphabet shares have risen 75% in the past year to a record $ 2,670, but analysts predict they could climb further despite regulators around the world threatening to curb its market dominance of internet research. Morgan Stanley said the stock could reach $ 3,060, and even in the worst-case scenario, it is unlikely to drop below $ 1,800.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said pandemic lockdowns have given Google a boost, with consumers spending more time online researching potential purchases. He said survey data showed 54% of retailers ranked Google search products, including YouTube, as their first place to search for products online, up from 50% in previous surveys.

Google’s website growth is expected to rebound in 21, as we believe there are several underrated products thanks to mobile search, a strong contribution from YouTube, and continued innovation, like the monetization of Maps, Nowak said in a note to customers.

Analysts expect sales of key Apple services to grow 24% in the third quarter to $ 16.3 billion, boosting service revenue from products like the App Store and Apple Music to more than a fifth of all income. Total sales are expected to reach $ 73 billion, up from $ 59.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Apple has made so much money that over the past eight years it has repurchased $ 421 billion worth of stock, but it still has about $ 80 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Microsoft’s quarterly revenue is expected to reach $ 44.25 billion, up from $ 38 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its earnings per share are expected to reach $ 1.92, up from $ 1.46 in the same quarter in 2020.

When Microsoft announced a 31% profit increase in its latest quarterly results, its chief executive, Satya Nadella, said that was just the beginning as the shift to digital technology was accelerating rapidly.

Sign up for Business Today’s daily email

The rising stock prices of big tech companies have brought in billions to their super-rich founders and early investors. Forbes magazine recently calculated that there are now 365 billionaires who made their fortunes in technology, against 241 before the pandemic.

Collectively, the global tech billionaires hold a personal fortune of $ 2.5 billion, up 80% from $ 1.4 billion in March 2020. Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, remains the richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $ 212 billion, and is closely followed in the rich rankings by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk with $ 180 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $ 151 billion and Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg with around $ 138 billion.

Zuckerberg believes that in the future the internet will play an even bigger role in people’s daily lives and that instead of interacting with it through cell phones, people will be immersed through virtual reality headsets. He said Facebook will move from a social media platform to a metaverse business, where people can work, play and communicate in a virtual environment. Zuckerberg said it’s going to be an Internet personified where, instead of just viewing content, you are there.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/27/google-apple-and-microsoft-to-report-record-breaking-profits

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: