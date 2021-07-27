I-Mab announces preliminary proposal for a potential double listing on the STAR market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, MD., July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the July 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a preliminary proposal for the potential double listing of the newly issued shares of the Company to the Scientific and Technological Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “Board STAR ”). The Board also authorized certain officers to sign the Registration Mentorship Agreement between the Company and the sponsor China International Capital Corporation Limited (the “Mentorship Agreement”).

The dual listing proposed to STAR’s board of directors is expected to be completed in 2022, subject and subject to, among other things, market conditions, further approval by the board and potentially shareholders at a general meeting of the company, and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when trading in the securities of the Company.

As soon as the Tutoring Agreement is signed, the Company will file a file with the Shanghai Branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to enroll in the IPO tutoring program, as required by the relevant rules and regulations.

“We are making concrete progress in our plan to continue listing shares on Greater China Stock stock exchanges (including the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)“said Jielun Zhu, CFO of I-Mab.” The potential double listing on STAR’s board of directors in China will allow us to tap into a complementary shareholder base in the onshore market to support our exciting growth and transition to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company. ”

The Company will make one or more other announcements to disclose any important updates and progress regarding the proposed dual listing in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, if any. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an invitation or offer to acquire, buy or subscribe to any securities of the Company.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic global biotechnology company focused exclusively on the discovery, development and soon to commercialize new or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and preclinical drug candidates is guided by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies via the Internal R&D and global partnerships. The company is on track to grow from a clinical-stage biotechnology company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facilities and commercial capabilities. I-Mab has offices at Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.comand follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitterand WeChat.

I-Mab forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will”, “expect”, “anticipate” “,” The future “,” intentions “,” plans “,” belief “,” estimates “,” confidence “and similar statements. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of I-Mab to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of its drug candidates; the clinical results of its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA / BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by relevant regulatory authorities regarding the regulatory approval of I-Mab drug candidates; I-Mab’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology and drugs; I-Mab’s dependence on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab’s limited operating history and I-Mab’s ability to secure additional funding for its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s clinical development, business and other operations, as well as the risks discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of I -Mab on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab’s subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events future or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

