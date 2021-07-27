Business
Prosus faces investor criticism over $ 144 million fee for Naspers stock exchange
- The costs include 95 million euros in transfer taxes
- The fees are three times higher than the Prosus registration fee
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) – Tech investor Prosus will pay up to $ 144 million in transaction fees when it purchases a block of shares in parent company Naspers, according to a document submitted to the stock exchanges on July 12, arousing criticism from some investors.
The fees total more than Prosus’ free cash flow for the year ended March 31, and are almost three times what Naspers paid in 2019 to list Prosus on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
Some 95 million euros ($ 112 million) of the fees will be used to cover the transfer of securities tax (STT), according to the document, reviewed by Reuters. The rest will go to expenses such as bankers, lawyers and accountants’ fees.
Prosus was separated from Naspers in 2019 to own the South African group’s international assets, including its 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700.HK). Naspers hoped the move would lower the discount on its shares from the value of its stake in Tencent.
However, the discount has continued to widen.
In an attempt to resolve this issue, Prosus said in May it would issue new shares to buy up to 45.4% of Naspers in a share swap. Read more
The deal will move more of Naspers’ stake in Tencent to Amsterdam from Johannesburg and, according to the two companies, will help Naspers close the value gap to its stake in Tencent, as Prosus shares are larger. valued than those of Naspers.
The operation will also increase the float of Prosus on Euronext.
“The overall costs are less than 1% of the total unlocked value that occurs on the first day as a result of the exchange of high discount Naspers shares for lower discount Prosus shares,” Prosus told Reuters by mail electronic.
Some shareholders are unhappy with the costs after opposing the deal, saying it would create a complicated cross-ownership structure that could increase the haircut.
“I wouldn’t want to see such huge sums of money being paid out,” said Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers in South Africa.
“It’s quite important, especially if you compare the two transactions,” he said, referring to the fees paid when listing Prosus.
Mergence was among 36 South African fund managers who wrote to Prosus management in June to oppose the deal.
In a shareholder vote on July 9 that required a majority to pass, the transaction garnered 90% support, although up to 47% of Prosus’ external shareholders voted against. Naspers owns more than 73% of Prosus.
“We always work hard to please our shareholders while recognizing that we have tens of thousands of shareholders with different perspectives,” Prosus said in his statement to Reuters, adding that the majority vote at the extraordinary general meeting de Prosus “confirms shareholder support for the transaction.”
When Naspers listed Prosus in 2019, it paid € 29m to financial advisers, compared to € 20m Prosus will pay them for the share swap, the document says.
Prosus did not have to pay any securities transaction tax for the 2019 listing, although investors said this did not address their dissatisfaction with transaction costs.
“When you do a bad deal and a deal that worries many shareholders, then any amount you pay is too high,” said Rajay Ambekar, CEO of Excelsia Capital, a Cape Town-based asset manager with stocks. at Naspers.
“This is a real cost that shareholders have to bear.”
($ 1 = € 0.8491)
($ 1 = Rand 14.8968)
Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/prosus-faces-investor-criticism-over-144-million-fee-naspers-share-swap-2021-07-27/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]