Prosus faces investor criticism over $ 144 million fee for Naspers stock exchange

The costs include 95 million euros in transfer taxes

The fees are three times higher than the Prosus registration fee

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) – Tech investor Prosus will pay up to $ 144 million in transaction fees when it purchases a block of shares in parent company Naspers, according to a document submitted to the stock exchanges on July 12, arousing criticism from some investors.

The fees total more than Prosus’ free cash flow for the year ended March 31, and are almost three times what Naspers paid in 2019 to list Prosus on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Some 95 million euros ($ 112 million) of the fees will be used to cover the transfer of securities tax (STT), according to the document, reviewed by Reuters. The rest will go to expenses such as bankers, lawyers and accountants’ fees.

Prosus was separated from Naspers in 2019 to own the South African group’s international assets, including its 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700.HK). Naspers hoped the move would lower the discount on its shares from the value of its stake in Tencent.

However, the discount has continued to widen.

In an attempt to resolve this issue, Prosus said in May it would issue new shares to buy up to 45.4% of Naspers in a share swap. Read more

The deal will move more of Naspers’ stake in Tencent to Amsterdam from Johannesburg and, according to the two companies, will help Naspers close the value gap to its stake in Tencent, as Prosus shares are larger. valued than those of Naspers.

The operation will also increase the float of Prosus on Euronext.

“The overall costs are less than 1% of the total unlocked value that occurs on the first day as a result of the exchange of high discount Naspers shares for lower discount Prosus shares,” Prosus told Reuters by mail electronic.

Some shareholders are unhappy with the costs after opposing the deal, saying it would create a complicated cross-ownership structure that could increase the haircut.

“I wouldn’t want to see such huge sums of money being paid out,” said Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers in South Africa.

“It’s quite important, especially if you compare the two transactions,” he said, referring to the fees paid when listing Prosus.

Mergence was among 36 South African fund managers who wrote to Prosus management in June to oppose the deal.

In a shareholder vote on July 9 that required a majority to pass, the transaction garnered 90% support, although up to 47% of Prosus’ external shareholders voted against. Naspers owns more than 73% of Prosus.

“We always work hard to please our shareholders while recognizing that we have tens of thousands of shareholders with different perspectives,” Prosus said in his statement to Reuters, adding that the majority vote at the extraordinary general meeting de Prosus “confirms shareholder support for the transaction.”

When Naspers listed Prosus in 2019, it paid € 29m to financial advisers, compared to € 20m Prosus will pay them for the share swap, the document says.

Prosus did not have to pay any securities transaction tax for the 2019 listing, although investors said this did not address their dissatisfaction with transaction costs.

“When you do a bad deal and a deal that worries many shareholders, then any amount you pay is too high,” said Rajay Ambekar, CEO of Excelsia Capital, a Cape Town-based asset manager with stocks. at Naspers.

“This is a real cost that shareholders have to bear.”

($ 1 = € 0.8491)

($ 1 = Rand 14.8968)

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.