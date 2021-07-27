Business
Prosus faces investor criticism over $ 144 million fee for Naspers stock exchange
* The costs include 95 million euros in transfer taxes
* The fees are three times higher than the Prosus registration fee
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) – Tech investor Prosus will pay up to $ 144 million in transaction fees when it purchases a block of shares in parent company Naspers, according to a document submitted to the stock exchanges on July 12, attracting criticism from investors.
The fees total more than Prosus’ free cash flow for the year ended March 31, and are almost three times what Naspers paid in 2019 to list Prosus on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
Some 95 million euros ($ 112 million) of the fees will be used to cover the transfer of securities tax (STT), according to the document, reviewed by Reuters. The rest will go to expenses such as bankers, lawyers and accountants’ fees.
Prosus was separated from Naspers in 2019 to own the South African group’s international assets, including its 29% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Naspers hoped the move would reduce the discount on its shares to the value of its stake in Tencent.
However, the discount has continued to widen.
In an attempt to resolve this issue, Prosus said in May it would issue new shares to buy up to 45.4% of Naspers in a share swap.
The deal will move more of Naspers Tencent’s stake to Amsterdam from Johannesburg and, according to the two companies, will help Naspers close the value gap to its stake in Tencent as the Prosus share is more valued. than Naspers.
The operation will also increase the float of Prosus on Euronext.
The overall costs are less than 1% of the total unlocked value that occurs on the first day of the exchange of high discount Naspers shares for low discount Prosus shares, Prosus told Reuters by email.
But some shareholders are unhappy with the costs after opposing the deal, saying it would create a complicated cross-ownership structure that could increase the haircut.
I wouldn’t want to see such huge sums of money being paid out, said Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers in South Africa.
This is quite material, especially when comparing the two transactions, he said, referring to the fees paid when listing Prosus.
Mergence was among 36 South African fund managers who wrote to Prosus management in June to oppose the deal.
In a shareholder vote on July 9, the transaction was 90% supported, as more than two-thirds of Prosus is held by Naspers. But up to 47% of Prosus external shareholders voted against.
When Naspers listed Prosus in 2019, it paid € 29m to financial advisers, compared to € 20m Prosus will pay them for the share swap, the document says.
Prosus notes that the bulk of the fee is due to tax, but some investors said this was no excuse.
When you make a bad deal and a deal that many shareholders have expressed concern about, then any amount you pay is too high, said Rajay Ambekar, CEO of Excelsia Capital, a Cape Town-based asset manager with actions in Naspers.
This is a real cost that shareholders must bear.
($ 1 = € 0.8491)
$ 1 = 14.8968 rand Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Mark Potter
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/safrica-naspers-prosus/prosus-faces-investor-criticism-over-144-million-fee-for-naspers-share-swap-idUSL4N2OY2UH
