Britain loosens PSPC rules as global watchdog puts industry under scrutiny

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) – Britain has eased the rules for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to attract more listings in London, just as global regulators are monitoring SPACs, including the popularity may already peak.

After a boom in activity in PSPCs or “blank check” companies on Wall Street and more recently in the European Union and emerging markets, Great Britain is keen to ensure that London is not left behind. . Read more

SPACs are publicly traded and must use the proceeds to purchase an existing or target business within a specified time frame. This process offers a faster route to a stock exchange listing because it avoids the lengthy process that leads to an initial public offering.

Under the old UK rules, PSPC shares were suspended when a target company was identified, effectively trapping investors and preventing them from participating in the UK market.

The Financial Conduct Authority had proposed in April a relaxation of the rules, waiving the rule of suspension if a PSPC raised at least 200 million pounds (275.66 million dollars) of its free float. Read more

On Tuesday, the watchdog reduced that figure to 100 million pounds in its final version of the rules.

“The final rules aim to provide more flexibility to large SPACs, provided they incorporate certain features that promote investor protection and the proper functioning of our markets,” the FCA said in a statement.

To ensure investor protection, the FCA also said investors have redemption rights ahead of a proposed acquisition and a shareholder vote. The new rules come into effect on August 10.

“The rules remove the damage unique to UK PSPCs from stranded investors,” said Charles Howarth, partner at CMS law firm. “However, the timing is not ideal, given that we have been two years into a PSPC boom in the United States which many commentators say already has too much money to pursue too few viable targets.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which includes national regulators like the FCA and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, said it had created a group to monitor PSPCs.

“While PSPCs can offer alternative sources of funding and provide opportunities for investors, they can also raise regulatory issues,” IOSCO said in a statement.

LONDON PIPELINE

The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority presented detailed guidance earlier this month on what PSPCs should inform investors about risks, business strategy and criteria for selecting target companies. Read more

In the United States, the SEC has stepped up an investigation into blank check acquisitions, focusing on potential conflicts of interest created when banks act as underwriters and advisers on the same transaction, sources told Reuters . Read more

As the PSPC frenzy peaked in the United States, bankers told Reuters they expect around 30 to 40 blank check vehicles to be launched in Europe in the second half of the year. , up to 15 of them choosing London after the entry into force of the new rules. effect.

SPAC veterans Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne are reportedly considering teaming up for a white foray into London, sources familiar with the matter have said. Read more

Several other private equity firms and firms are also considering registering with PSPC in London and elsewhere in Europe, bankers said.

“The FCA appears to have struck the right balance between protecting investors and making the London Stock Exchange more competitive,” said Delphine Currie, partner at Reed Smith law firm. “Today’s announcement may be the time to launch the PSPC listings in the UK.”

($ 1 = 0.7255 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones. Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan. Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman

