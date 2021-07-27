Carbon streaming goes public on the Neo Exchange





TORONTO, July 27, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–Today, NEO welcomed Carbon diffusion company (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) to ring the bell to celebrate its listing on the NEO Exchange. Carbon Streamings common shares and warrants are now available for trading on NEO under the symbols NETWORK and NETZ.WT. Backed by a leading management team, Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG-based investment vehicle providing investors with exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by governments and businesses to achieve their climate neutral goals by carbon and net zero. The Company also contributes capital to projects to accelerate global initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “This is an exciting time for Carbon Streaming and we are delighted to be listed on the NEO Exchange, which embodies our shared values ​​of innovation and excellence. ” commented Justin Cochrane, President and CEO of Carbon Streaming. “NEO has proven to be a responsive and supportive partner throughout this process, and we are proud to share our public debut with them as we develop and accelerate our investment in the global carbon credits market. “ With today’s launch, Carbon Streaming has become the latest in a steady pipeline of clean energy companies to list on the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 Canadian exchange that powers the economy. of innovation. “Carbon Streaming today joins an ever-expanding group of innovative NEO-listed companies who are actively working for a better future”, noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “With an increasing focus on climate change and decarbonization, many companies around the world will need to rely on carbon credits as they strive to achieve net zero carbon emissions. We are extremely proud to be their exchange partner of choice, not only because we enable Carbon Streaming to develop their innovative investment and finance solutions to address climate risk, but because we are both committed to do the right thing, within our respective sectors. “ The story continues Investors can trade in shares of NETWORK through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. NEO hosts over 150 business and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates nearly 15% of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and gives access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook About Carbon Streaming Corp. Carbon Streaming is a unique investment vehicle, based on ESG principles, offering investors exposure to carbon credits. The company’s business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a portfolio of diversified and high-quality investments in projects and / or companies that generate or actively participate, directly or indirectly, in voluntary and / or compliant carbon credits. The Company invests capital through carbon credit flow agreements with developers and project owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offsets projects by bringing capital to projects that might otherwise go undeveloped. Many of these projects can have significant social and economic benefits in addition to their potential to reduce or eliminate carbon. Connect with Carbon Streaming: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005464/en/ Contacts NEO media contact:

Aimee Morita

[email protected]

