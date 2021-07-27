Business
Weak Tech Stocks Squeeze Wall Street Records | national
A drop in tech and consumer-focused companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, dragging major indices below record highs they set a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, ending a five-day winning streak. The selloff was most pronounced in tech and communications stocks, and in companies that rely on consumer spending. Traders have transferred money to sectors considered less risky, including utilities, health care, and businesses that manufacture household and personal goods.
Investors also bought bonds, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill down to 1.24% from 1.27% on Monday night. Long-term yields have moderated from their sharp rise at the start of the year, but Wall Street remains concerned about inflation.
Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually relax its support for the economy. Central bank meets on Tuesday and will issue its latest statement on Wednesday.
The market is trying to find a stronger foundation for what to expect in the future, said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Asset Management.
The S&P 500 Index lost 20.84 points to 4,401.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 85.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,058.52. The highly technical Nasdaq lost 180.14 points, or 1.2%, to 14,660.58.
Small business shares also fell. The Russell 2000 Index lost 25.09 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191.83.
Part of the uncertainty in the markets relates to COVID-19 and its potential impact on the recovery. The number of cases and hospitalizations have increased in parts of the United States and the world as the Delta variant spreads.
The pace of growth is in question due to the variants of COVID-19, said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. Some fear that the pace will not be so strong.
Investors were also watching a regulatory crackdown by China on various companies. Chinese stocks fell again on Tuesday after Beijing announced enforcement measures on tech and real estate and reportedly considered restrictions on for-profit educational businesses. The authorities say they must protect public safety and financial stability, limit soaring housing costs and promote social welfare.
Trying to understand the delta variant, what’s going on in China, is that a fundamental change in the economic outlook, in the outlook for earnings for the rest of the year and the start of the year? ” McKnight said. “We don’t think it is, but we do recognize that it creates volatility, especially when you’ve already had a big run this year.”
Tech companies and a mix of consumer-focused businesses were among the biggest losers on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s Fed report could give investors more clues as to how worried the central bank is about inflation and when it might start cutting back on its monthly bond purchases that have helped keep it going. low interest rates.
Many companies that have released quarterly results in recent weeks have cited the impact of inflation on their costs. General Electric and Stanley Black & Decker spoke of higher costs on Tuesday.
One of the big questions the market is going to answer over the next few months: Are (companies) able to implement price increases to cover rising costs? McKnight said.
Investors considered a mixed bag of profits from several large companies. UPS fell 7% after its last quarter revenue fell below analysts’ expectations. Wall Street swept away the seemingly strong results of several other companies. You’re here fell 2% and industrial conglomerate 3M fell 0.6%, despite strong financial results.
The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence increased slightly in July, marking the sixth consecutive month that the measure has increased. The International Monetary Fund has said it expects the global economy to grow by 6% this year, a dramatic rebound from the 3.2% contraction in the pandemic year of 2020.
Widespread declines in the United States followed other declines in China. Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 4.2% and Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.
