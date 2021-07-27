Field Trip Health Ltd. will begin trading on NASDAQ on July 29, 2021 under the symbol FTRP

TORONTO, July 27 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) (“Field Trip” or the Company), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced it has received final approval of the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The company’s shares will begin trading when the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021 with the ticker symbol FTRP.

Hannan Fleiman, President of Field Trips, said listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the top tier of NASDAQ, is a mark of success and stature for listed companies that must meet the highest financial and liquidity qualifications to be included. We are proud of the rapid progress we have made in a relatively short period of time and this achievement is a testament to the efforts of our employees and partners. We look forward to creating value for our shareholders as we enter the next stage of our growth.

Dr Ryan Yermus, Clinical Director of Field Trips, added, “Listing biotech companies on the main stock exchange will allow more investors in the United States and around the world to support Field Trip as we do. advancing our groundbreaking work in the psychedelics industry. We continue to make steady progress with the development of FT-104, a new psychedelic molecule, with GMP production underway for Phase 1 studies, and other strategic initiatives that will further strengthen our leadership position in the industry.

The company’s common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under its current symbol FTRP; and concurrent with the listing of Field Trips common shares on the NASDAQ in the United States, the shares will cease to be listed on the OTCQX. The Company has already completed the process to ensure that its shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

Concurrent with the enrollment, Ronan Levy and Ellen Lubman will join the Compensation Committee and Mujeeb Jafferi and Dr. Ryan Yermus will resign as directors of the Company. Mr. Jafferi and Dr. Yermus will continue to serve as COO and Clinical Director of Field Travel, respectively.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and leading advanced research in herbal psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building psychedelic therapy centers opening in North America and Europe with digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we are helping people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and scale up engagement with the world.

Caution regarding forward-looking information.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its activities. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be undertaken, occur or be achieved. These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release may not occur and could differ materially due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including the timing and results of its research and development programs, approval of phase 1 trials, if applicable, the risk that future clinical studies may not go as planned or may produce unfavorable results, the opening of additional clinics, the COVID-19 outbreak, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economics, management’s ability to manage and operate the business and the stock markets in general. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or or results differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its regulatory services provider, nor the over-the-counter markets have endorsed the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

