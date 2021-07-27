How to buy Ethereum – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

While Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency based on the value of its coins in circulation, Ethereum is no slouch. With a market capitalization of over $ 232 billion, it is the second-largest form of cryptocurrency and enjoys the backing of business leaders like Mark Cuban.

In addition, it has been a profitable investment choice. If you invested $ 1,000 in Ethereum in August 2015, your investment would be worth $ 2.23 million almost six years later.

Here’s how to start buying Ether, the official name of the token more commonly known as Ethereum due to its association with the Ethereum platform it powers.

How to buy Ethereum

Investing in Ethereum can be easier than you think. Here’s how to get started in just five steps:

1. Determine your level of risk

There’s no getting around it; buying Ethereum can be a gamble. While all investments carry some risk, cryptocurrencies are particularly vulnerable to price fluctuations. Just think of the impact a few hundred characters can have on the price of crypto: after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, for example, the value of coins plummeted. by 15%.

While Ether has had impressive returns in the past, it has also had significant crashes, sometimes in surprisingly short time frames. Notably, it went from a high of almost $ 4,000 per coin in May 2021 to less than $ 1,800 in June 2021. If you had bought at its high, you would be sitting with half that value a month. later. It’s pretty extreme volatility.

This is why it is important to consider your tolerance for risk as well as the diversity and stability of the rest of your investment portfolio before buying Ether. Experts recommend that you never invest more in crypto than you can afford to lose.

2. Choose a crypto exchange

Buying ether is a bit more complicated than just buying stocks or mutual funds through your brokerage account. Cryptocurrencies are not traded on major exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and many brokerage firms do not offer crypto investing.

To buy crypto, you must first create an account on a crypto exchange. Concretely, it’s like the brokerage platforms you may be more familiar with: Crypto exchanges allow buyers and sellers to trade fiat currencies like dollars for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin or Dogecoin. If you don’t already have a crypto exchange in mind, take a look at our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges to find the right one for you. Although some exchanges trading platforms get complex, most offer a simple buying interface for beginners, although they may charge higher fees than their trading platform.

A few key points: When choosing an exchange, make sure that it offers a crypto wallet to store your investments. The vast majority do, but if yours doesn’t, you’ll need to buy one.

And if you are a real beginner, you can always use a platform like Robinhood or Cash App. This will greatly simplify the crypto buying process for you, but it comes at a hidden cost: you cannot withdraw your Ethereum investment and put it in a third-party wallet or use it to pay for online purchases. Using one of these simplified platforms means your crypto can only be traded on the platform you buy it from. So you need to withdraw from this platform and then buy it back on a crypto exchange to keep it in a separate wallet.

3. Fund your account

Before you can buy Ethereum through a crypto exchange, you need to fund your account. In most cases, you will be depositing money from a bank account, such as your personal account or savings account. You can also usually make bank transfers, use a debit card, or deposit money from PayPal.

When choosing a funding method, consider crypto exchange fees; they may vary depending on the method. For example, bank transfers are free on Gemini, but the platform charges a 3.49% fee on debit card transfers.

A caveat: some platforms allow you to buy cryptocurrency with a credit card. While it might sound tempting, credit card companies generally think of cryptocurrency purchases as cash advances. Depending on the card you have, you may need to pay a higher interest rate and cash advance fees in addition to the crypto exchange fee.

4. Buy Ethereum

When you buy stocks, mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you are limited by market hours. For example, Nasdaq’s trading hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, and the exchange is closed on weekends and certain holidays.

Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum work very differently: because they are decentralized currencies, you can buy and sell them around the clock.

To buy Ethereum, enter its ETH ticker symbol in the purchase field of your exchange and enter the amount you want to buy. If you don’t want to buy an entire Ethereum token, or if you don’t have enough money in your account for a full coin, you can buy a fraction of it. For example, if the price of Ethereum is $ 2,000 and you invest $ 100, you will buy 5% of an Ether coin. It’s like when you buy a fraction of a share.

5. Store your Ethereum

After your Ethereum purchase is processed, you need to store your cryptocurrency. While some platforms will store it for you, some people choose to store their investments on their own in order to reduce the risk of losing their crypto to a hack. That’s understandable, but it’s also important to note that most of the major exchanges insure their clients’ assets and often store the majority of their assets offline to prevent massive theft. Also, historically, exchanges that have been hacked have reimbursed losses.

But if you want to have peace of mind about your crypto, you can choose to move it to one of two types of third-party wallets:

Warm wallet: A hot wallet is connected to the Internet and accessible from a computer or smartphone. They are convenient and are usually provided by cryptocurrency exchange platforms at no additional cost, although you can also use your own if you prefer your crypto not to be in the exchange. However, since they are still connected to the internet, they are at a higher risk of security breaches.

Cold wallet: Cold wallets, on the other hand, are external devices that are completely disconnected from the Internet. Depending on the type you choose, they usually cost between $ 50 and $ 200, although there are even more expensive versions. Although cold wallets are less convenient than hot wallets, you have to manually connect them to the internet whenever you want to access your cryptocurrency, they are more secure and can make sense if you have a significant amount of Ethereum. or other cryptocurrencies.

Sell ​​Ethereum

To sell your Ethereum, simply go back to your crypto exchange and enter the amount you wish to sell.

If you are selling a substantial amount of crypto, however, you may want to consult a tax professional. Despite its decentralized nature, crypto is taxable in the eyes of the federal government. Your profits from the sale are generally subject to capital gains taxes and can significantly affect the amount you owe the IRS at tax time.

Should I buy Ethereum?

Ethereum is extremely popular, with over 116 billion coins currently in the hands of investors. But just because it’s one of the best-known cryptocurrencies doesn’t mean it’s right for you.

Before buying a volatile investment like Ether, you should make sure that you have done your research and that your finances are in good shape. Ideally, you should have a large emergency fund, maximize your retirement accounts, and have minimal debt. While you can tick all of these boxes, it’s important to diversify your portfolio, so only a portion of your investments should be in Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.