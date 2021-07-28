U.S subpoena and low Q1 hurt sentiment for Dr Reddys actions

Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell more than 10% on Tuesday, thanks to a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and slightly weaker-than-expected June quarter results. Additionally, the company’s post-earnings commentary reaffirmed concerns raised by Alembic Pharmaceuticals regarding pricing pressures in US markets. The stock’s steep decline abruptly ended the impressive rally of around 100% of the company’s shares from its March 2020 lows.

Streets’ concerns about the firm grew dramatically as she revealed an ongoing investigation by a U.S. law firm, based on an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges that medical professionals in Ukraine and some other CIS countries have received improper payments by or on behalf of the company in violation of US anti-corruption laws. The company has received a summons from the SEC to produce documents relating to certain geographic areas of the CIS. Since the case may result in government action against the company, the nervousness on the street is understandable. American Depository Receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

View full picture Moderate growth

Meanwhile, business performance for the quarter ending in June is slightly lower on the operational front. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year (year-over-year) and 4% sequentially. This was driven by strong growth in domestic sales. Domestic sales, which contribute more than a fifth of overall sales, increased 26% sequentially. The covid treatment portfolio, as expected, contributed to the growth. Analysts expect the company to benefit from the surge in sales of Sputnik vaccines and contributions to the acquired Wockhardt portfolio, which keeps the future outlook firm. Sales in the United States, however, saw almost stable 1% year-over-year growth, disappointing the Street. Analysts were expecting double-digit growth in the United States. The United States remains a key geography contributing over a third of overall sales.

The company said US growth was driven by the volume pull of some products and new launches, although this was offset by price pressure. Alembic Pharma’s stock, which also spoke of price pressure in the United States, also fell sharply on Tuesday.

The outlook for US activity remains solid, however, due to new product launches. The company has already launched a large generic Vascepa that could provide a boost to growth. Dr Reddys could generate $ 70-100 million in sales over 12 months with good margins according to Morgan Stanley India estimates.

In addition, there is a large generic product launch pipeline, including generics of Revlimid, Kuvan, etc. The company’s annual report for FY21 previously reported that the intensity of price erosion fell to 6% from 13-14% year-on-year.

A total of 93 generic dossiers are awaiting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Of these, 47 are for Para IVs and the company believes 24 of them have first-to-file status, where the company can get six-month launch exclusivity, and therefore benefit from better prices. Among other markets, Europe, which contributes 15% of overall sales, also recorded 12% year-over-year growth. Emerging markets grew 14% year-on-year.

Companies reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at 1,018.8 crore is less than 1,123.9 crores in the fourth quarter. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts had set EBITDA at 1,064 crores. Analysts believe that the positive levers to boost growth in the United States outweigh the concerns and therefore remain positive for the company. Of course, this must be visible in the growth in the United States going forward.

