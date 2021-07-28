Business
Mackenzie Investments Announces July 2021 Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, July 27, 2021 / CNW / – Mackenzie Investments today announced the July 2021 monthly cash distributions for its exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) listed below and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO. Unitholders registered on August 4, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 11, 2021.
The details of the distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Teleprinter
Distribution
CUSIP
RAY
Payment
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus
MGB
$ 0.05106
55452P101
CA55452P1018
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained
MUB
$ 0.06008
55454N104
CA55454N1042
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Variable Rate
MFT
$ 0.05792
55453X103
CA55453X1033
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus
SME
$ 0.03796
55452R107
CA55452R1073
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Court
MCSB
$ 0.03265
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian
QBB
$ 0.19755
55452S105
CA55452S1056
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Shorts-
QSB
$ 0.19960
55453K101
CA55453K1012
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie U.S. Investment
QUIG
$ 0.31697
55455H106
CA55455H1064
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie U.S. High Yield Bond
QHY
$ 0.37326
55455K109
CA55455K1093
Monthly
TSX
Emerging mackenzie
QEBL
$ 0.27757
55455J102
CA55455J1021
Monthly
TSX
Emerging mackenzie
QEBH
$ 0.26537
55454J103
CA55455J1030
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Developed ex-
QDXB
$ 0.04268
55454P109
CA55454P1099
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie American Aggregate
OLD WOMAN
$ 0.20278
554557108
CA5545571088
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie World Summit
MHYB
$ 0.07673
55454M106
CA55454M1068
Monthly
NEO
All Canadian Mackenzie
QCB
$ 0.25127
55454A102
CA55454A1021
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
Q-TIP
$ 01.20186
55456B108
CA55456B1085
Monthly
NEO
More information on the Mackenzie ETFs is available at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses can all be associated with exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with the performance, rate of return or performance of an exchange traded fund. If the distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the return of the Exchange Traded Fund, your initial investment will decrease. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an exchange-traded fund, as well as income and dividends earned by an exchange-traded fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital. If your adjusted cost base becomes less than zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount less than zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a leading investment management company with $ 202 billion in assets under management at June 30th, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to over one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada As well as inside Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of the from Canada leading financial services companies with approximately $ 262 billion of the total assets under management and advice at June 30, 2021. For more information visit Mackenzie.com Investments
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/27/c5370.html
