Mackenzie Investments Announces July 2021 Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds





TORONTO, July 27, 2021 / CNW / – Mackenzie Investments today announced the July 2021 monthly cash distributions for its exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) listed below and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO. Unitholders registered on August 4, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 11, 2021. Mackenzie Investments logo (CNW Group / Mackenzie Investments) The details of the distribution amounts per unit are as follows: Mackenzie ETF Teleprinter

symbol Distribution

per unit ($) CUSIP RAY Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $ 0.05106 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB $ 0.06008 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Variable Rate

Income ETFs MFT $ 0.05792 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

AND F SME $ 0.03796 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Court

Fixed Income Term ETFs MCSB $ 0.03265 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB $ 0.19755 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Shorts-

Term Bond Index ETF QSB $ 0.19960 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. Investment

Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

(hedged in Canadian dollars) QUIG $ 0.31697 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. High Yield Bond

Index ETF (hedged to Canadian dollars) QHY $ 0.37326 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Emerging mackenzie

Markets Local currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL $ 0.27757 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Emerging mackenzie

Market Bond Index ETF

(hedged in Canadian dollars) QEBH $ 0.26537 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-

North America aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

covered) QDXB $ 0.04268 55454P109 CA55454P1099 Monthly TSX Mackenzie American Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

covered) OLD WOMAN $ 0.20278 554557108 CA5545571088 Monthly TSX Mackenzie World Summit

Fixed Income ETFs MHYB $ 0.07673 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Monthly NEO All Canadian Mackenzie

Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB $ 0.25127 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (hedged in Canadian dollars) Q-TIP $ 01.20186 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly NEO More information on the Mackenzie ETFs is available at mackenzieinvestments.com. The story continues Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses can all be associated with exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with the performance, rate of return or performance of an exchange traded fund. If the distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the return of the Exchange Traded Fund, your initial investment will decrease. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an exchange-traded fund, as well as income and dividends earned by an exchange-traded fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital. If your adjusted cost base becomes less than zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount less than zero. About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a leading investment management company with $ 202 billion in assets under management at June 30th, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to over one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada As well as inside Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of the from Canada leading financial services companies with approximately $ 262 billion of the total assets under management and advice at June 30, 2021. For more information visit Mackenzie.com Investments SOURCE Mackenzie Investments Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/27/c5370.html

