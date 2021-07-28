Apple posts record quarter in June thanks to iPhone sales





Apple AAPL Tuesday announcement a huge profit for the three months ended June 26, thanks to an almost 50% year-over-year jump in iPhone sales to $ 39.6 billion. The company posted quarterly revenue up 36% to $ 81.4 billion, a record for the June quarter and nearly $ 8 billion above analysts’ expectations.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unparalleled innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The June quarter is typically the slowest time of year for Apple, and some analysts before the report’s release feared the company would face tough year-over-year comparisons for hardware sales. because the pandemic was driving high demand for Macs and iPads this time around. Last year. Others feared the global chip shortage could cause sales of Apple products to slow.

But Apple’s results suggest it remains strong even as Covid-19 conditions have improved in many parts of the world. The company recorded double-digit revenue growth in each of its product categories.

During the quarter, Apple announced a redesigned iMac and a new iPad Pro, both made with Apple’s M1 chip. Although the redesign of the iMac has been controversial, Cook said during Tuesday’s earnings call that the new product helped push Mac’s revenue to a June quarter record. CFO Luca Maestri added that the past four quarters have been the best ever for Mac sales, thanks to the success of the M1 chip. “Apple reported another strong quarter, underscoring the sustainability of the company’s brand,” Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said in an email. “IPhones have been the main driver of growth, which suggests that consumers continue to switch to 5G.” Apple may also have been helped by the fact that more of its customers have chosen to buy the high-end versions of the iPhone 12, Apple’s very first 5G phone launched last fall. Services, an area of ​​Apple’s business that has grown in importance in recent years, also saw strong growth in the quarter. With nearly $ 17.5 billion in quarterly sales, the services generated the second highest revenue of any product category behind the iPhone. In Tuesday’s earnings call, Apple executives declined to provide a revenue forecast for the September quarter, but said they expected a slower rate of revenue growth than in the quarter. June, due to currency effects and supply constraints affecting the iPhone and iPad. Maestri also said that the year-over-year growth rate of services would likely slow after the June quarter rate benefited from a comparison with the decline in sales of services last year due to the pandemic. Apple stock fell more than 2% in after-hours trading following the results. As Apple’s business continues to thrive even as the economy as a whole has been bumpy, the company has faced increasing regulatory oversight that could put a damper on its business. House lawmakers last month proposed a list of antitrust bills that, if passed, could seriously disrupt Apple’s business model and those of other tech giants. In particular, a bill could undermine Apple’s ability to collect a 30% commission from developers on all in-app purchases on its operating system, a practice also at issue in an ongoing legal battle between Apple. and video game developer Epic. Another could open the door to third-party app stores on the iPhone.

