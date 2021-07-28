What to look for from PFE





Key points to remember Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $ 0.97 compared to $ 0.78 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Pfizer’s revenue is expected to grow at the fastest pace in at least 14 quarters, almost double the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The potential need for COVID-19 recalls could fuel Pfizer’s sales even more. Pfizer Inc. (PFE), one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has distributed over 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in recent months, co-developed with BioNTech SE (BNTX). This may be just the start of Pfizer’s sales spike, as global demand for the vaccine is expected to remain high for several years. In 2021 alone, analysts expect the vaccine to contribute almost all of the company’s $ 31 billion increase in sales, helping to boost the company’s total revenue. company nearly 75% to $ 73.2 billion. There are many other factors that could influence future sales of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. In recent months, the company has started testing the vaccine on children as young as six months old. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently under Emergency Use Clearance (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for persons 12 years of age and older. If the vaccine were approved for young children, it is likely that the company would sell additional doses as countries around the world expand their immunization programs. Another potential driver of vaccine purchase would be booster shots for vulnerable people due to the increase in COVID-19 variants such as the contagious Delta variant. In late July, the Biden administration said it expects some people to need a third injection of Pfizer vaccine in order to maintain their protection. If this happens, the demand for Pfizer vaccines could increase further. At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the need for boosters has not been established and no additional doses are recommended. Investors will see how these forces affect Pfizer’s growth when the company reports its results on July 28, 2021 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the second quarter, analysts expect the second-fastest adjusted earnings growth in at least 14 quarters, although slower than the most recently released first quarter. Analysts predict the fastest revenue growth in more than three years in the second quarter. Pfizer shares have struggled to keep pace with the broader market over the past year. The company’s shares have only exceeded the market for two brief periods: late July and early August 2020, and again in early December. After the December high, Pfizer stock fell to a low in early March 2021 before soaring through July. Yet as of July 26, Pfizer was lagging behind the broader market. The company’s stock provided a 1-year total return of 22.4%, behind the 36.5% total return for the S&P 500.

Pfizer Revenue History Pfizer has undergone a five-quarter streak of adjusted EPS declines starting in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and ending in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The last quarter of 2019, before the start of the COVID-pandemic- 19, saw the largest decline, with Adjusted EPS down 42.7%. But Pfizer reversed that trend a year later, starting in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EPS grew 16.0% year-over-year in that quarter and accelerated to a rate of 47.1% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. During this quarter, Pfizer posted its biggest EPS Gain in at least three years. Now analysts expect growth to slow down somewhat to 23.8% year-on-year. Although earnings growth may slow, analysts expect revenue growth to increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Pfizer has recorded six consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue decline through to the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Like Adjusted EPS, revenue growth accelerated and posted an 11.8% year-over-year gain in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines were distributed worldwide in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 44.6%. Analysts forecast faster growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, with revenue up 90.8% year-over-year. Analysts expect revenue for the quarter to reach $ 18.7 billion, by far the highest quarterly revenue since at least the first quarter of 2018. Pfizer key statistics Estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Q2 FISCAL 2019 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Revenue (billions) $ 18.7 $ 9.8 $ 13.3 Source: Visible Alpha

