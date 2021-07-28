Analysis: How Jaguar Land Rover Will Overcome Chip Shortage





Jaguar Land Rover, after being hit hard by the global pandemic and related lockdowns, is now hampered by the global chip shortage. Between May and June of this year, the company estimates that it lost around 30,000 sales due to the chip shortage. A source of significant frustration when she claims to have an order bank of 110,000 cars, including about 29,000 for the new Defender. Despite this, retail sales in the first quarter of this fiscal year were up 63% compared to the same period in 2020, when the lockdown really began to take effect. North America was the company’s largest market between April and June (31,000 sales), followed by China and Europe. The UK was the fourth largest market with 24,000 sales. The Defender is really starting to make waves, selling just over 17,000 units over the three-month period, not that far from the 19,000 combined sales of the Discovery and Discovery Sport. And just over 29,000 Jaguars have been sold, which is impressive considering the demise of the Jaguars ICE was revealed in just four years. And speaking of alternative power, JLR’s latest financial presentation reveals that 57% of last quarter’s production was mild hybrid, 6.5% plug-in hybrid, and just 2% pure EV. The rest (c34%) was a conventional ICE. The loss for this quarter was £ 110million, although JLR admits spending almost $ 1 billion in cash over the same period. However, £ 571million has been invested in machinery and capital investments and research and development. We can probably attribute this to the preparations for the Range Rover 5 and the new Range Rover Sport and the all new MLA platform. It is a cost that will be reimbursed generously. So, with the Defender booming and the market recovering well, JLR should be out of the woods, but the company says the second quarter of this fiscal year will be even more difficult due to the chip shortage. The number of cars manufactured for wholesale rose 73% between April and June, but the chip shortage reduced the expected jump by 27%. In short, JLR’s production should have been up 100% over the same period of 2021. And the company says it expects the chip shortage to hit even harder in the second quarter of this fiscal year. He had hoped to be able to build 130,000 cars between July and September, but that total could be reduced by up to 50%. It also doesn’t help that JLR notes that it will encounter “underlying structural capacity issues” over the next 12-18 months, likely related to the installation of the new Range Rover production line in Solihull, a task of significant complexity. It has been a roller coaster year for JLR, which remains a relatively small player on the global automotive scene. However, the burgeoning Defender may be the saving grace and JLR expects the red ink to turn black in the second half of this year.

