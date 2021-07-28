Apple profits: profits nearly doubled in the last quarter





Benefits of apples almost doubled in the last quarter, showing that the world’s richest and most valuable state-owned company shows little sign of slowing down. Apple said Tuesday that its profits rose 93% to $ 21.7 billion in the fiscal third quarter from a year earlier, while sales rose 36% to $ 81.4 billion, topping analysts’ expectations. The company has shown growth rates over the past few quarters that look like a much smaller upstart rather than a corporate titan worth nearly $ 2.5 trillion. It has been fueled by people buying even more of its devices than usual during the pandemic as they have become more reliant on technology for work, study and socialization. Apple also earns billions of dollars each quarter by earning a commission on other companies’ app sales, a rapidly growing part of its business that has attracted lawsuits and the attention of regulators. Apple said its iPhone sales rose 50% to $ 39.6 billion in the quarter from a year ago, a high increase even by its high standards. The increase was particularly surprising given that the company is set to launch new phones in September, often forcing many people to wait to buy new iPhones.

Sales of iPhones had declined in recent years in a saturated smartphone market, but the pandemic has mostly changed that. The April to June period was the third straight quarter of double-digit increases in iPhone sales, with much of the growth coming from existing customers upgrading their phones. Apple has also sold more of all of its other products, including iPads, Macs, and wearable devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods. The company’s sales increased in all geographies, led by its Greater China region, with growth of 58 percent, the third consecutive quarter in which sales rose more than 50 percent in that region. . Apple’s dependence on China to sell and manufacture its products has forced the company to compromise, including storing its users’ data on Chinese government servers and censoring certain apps. The company also posted one of its highest gross profit margins on record, at 43.3%, showing just how efficient its huge business has become. In a call for results, Luca Maestri, the company’s chief financial officer, attributed the widening of the margin to cost savings and greater reliance on revenue from its internet services business, which includes its sales of applications from other companies and has an exceptionally high profit margin.

Mr. Maestri said Apple effectively keeps 70 cents for every dollar it earns in its services business, before recording certain operating expenses, such as research and development. He said Apple’s gross margins on its devices were 36% in the quarter. One of the few challenges for Apple is the global shortage of computer chips, on which its devices depend. The shortage affects the production of a wide range of products, from cars to washing machines. Mr Maestri said that while Apple has largely avoided a major impact so far, the company expected the chip shortage to hurt its iPhone and iPad sales in the quarter by Classes. Partly because of this, he said, Apple expects its sales growth to be slower in the current quarter, although it is still in double digits. This forecast sent Apple shares down 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/technology/apple-q3-earnings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos