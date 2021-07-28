Raytheon Raises 2021 Profit Forecast on Commercial Aerospace Strength





July 27 (Reuters) – U.S. aerospace maker Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast and exceeded quarterly expectations amid higher demand for its commercial engines, parts spare parts and after-sales services. Shares of the company, which posted higher earnings across its four units, rose more than 3.5% at the start of trading. As travel demand returned faster than expected, airlines rushed to bring planes to the skies and recall crews, increasing revenues for its Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney units by 6% and 19%, respectively, on an adjusted basis. “What really happened in the second quarter was that airlines aggressively got back on track to make sure their fleets were ready for this summer travel season,” Neil Mitchill, director, told Reuters Raytheon financier. However, the recovery could be thwarted by the highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 Delta which has led to an increase in cases in several countries, with the United States planning to maintain existing travel restrictions despite months of airline lobbying. Read more “The better-than-expected result at Collins bodes well at this early stage in the aviation recovery,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said in a note. Raytheon now expects annual earnings of $ 3.85 and $ 4.00 per share, above its previous forecast of $ 3.50 and $ 3.70. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company also raised the lower end of its revenue forecast for the year to $ 64.4 billion, from $ 63.9 billion. The high end of the outlook remains at $ 65.4 billion. On an adjusted basis, it gained $ 1.03 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ estimate for a profit of 93 cents per share. Net sales rose 13% to $ 15.88 billion and also beat estimates. Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Marguerita Choy Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

