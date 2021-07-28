Popeyes’ nuggets are here, along with offers, free food for Chicken Finger Day

Not even the continuous shortage of chicken can prevent restaurants from marking chicken offer week.

The Poultry Festival kicks off Tuesday with National Tender Chicken Day, followed by National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday.

Popeyes releases their new chicken nuggets on Tuesday at national scale.

The New Orleans-style chain already had deals on its menu, but says the nuggets are made with the same recipe as its Chicken Sandwich, which in 2019 launched theThe Chicken Sandwich War.

Chicken wars and the country’s heartwarming cravings during the pandemic made poultry so scarce and expensive that some restaurants are limiting or running out of sandwiches, wings and chicken fillets. Others have made changes to menus and promotions.

But Popeyes says he’s saying goodbye to Chicken Wars and has what he calls a “coin” offer.

The chain said it bought the cash equivalent of a million nuggets from competitors McDonalds, Wendys, Chick-fil-A and Burger King through the Popeyes Foundation. The nuggets will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana. Its consumer donations equivalent to up to $ 25,000 which are placed on the foundation website.

For Raising Cane’s, Tuesday is not Chicken Tender Day but Chicken Finger Day, a day invented by the fast food chain based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Besides National Chicken Wing Day, July 29 is also National Lasagna Day and National Lipstick Day.

And for Wingstop’s new virtual brand, Thingstop, the chain’s response to the chicken wing shortage on Thursday was renamed “Thigh Thighstop Day”.