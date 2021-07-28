IPhone sales fuel Apple, beating Wall Street in third quarter – TechCrunch





Another excellent quarter for Apple, while the company recorded $ 81.4 billion in revenue. That’s a 36% year-over-year jump for the company, beating Wall Street estimates of $ 73.3 billion by a considerable margin. Our record operating performance in the June quarter included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices, said the CFO Luca Maestri in a statement. . We generated $ 21 billion in cash flow from operations, returned nearly $ 29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our businesses to support our growth plans at long term. Some strong numbers for the company all around here, but it’s iPhone sales and subscription services that have continued to pave the way for a story familiar to anyone who has followed the company over the years. last quarters. IPhone sales jumped from $ 26 billion to $ 39.5 billion, thanks to the continued strength of the company’s long-awaited push towards 5G down the line, while services grew from 13. , $ 1 billion to $ 17.5 billion for the quarter. Apple has continued to expand its service offerings, which now include Music, TV +, iCloud, Arcade, News + and Fitness +. The company clearly sees the subscription portfolio as the future of its revenue model. Greater China proved to be a strong market for the company in the fiscal third quarter. The company achieved sales of $ 14.76 billion for the region, an increase of more than 50% from the same period last year. The Americas region, meanwhile, went from $ 27 billion to $ 35.89. In the findings report, CEO Tim Cook made reference to issues related to the pandemic, which highlight broader societal goals for the company. “This quarter, our teams built on a period of unparalleled innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. We continued to move forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values ​​that define us by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environmental goal and committing to it. in the urgent work of building a more equitable future. The company has again declined to give advice, due to uncertainties over the pandemic. In a follow-up call with investors, however, Maestri noted, “We expect revenue growth to be lower than our June quarter.” The CFO cited various issues, including exchange rates with the US dollar, a slowing rate of service growth and persistent supply chain issues for its hardware offerings.

