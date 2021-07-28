SGX Nifty, Global Indices, and More to Know Before Trading Opens Today

Indian markets closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by pharmaceutical stocks and some banking and financial stocks, while metals stocks gained amid the news of a potential tax on steel exports to China. Sensex closed at 52,578.76, down 273 points, or 0.52%, while Nifty at 15,746.45, down 0.5%.

Meanwhile, a sharp drop in Chinese stocks overnight, where concerns about the impact of a recent tightening of government regulations weighed on prices, pushed global stock markets lower on Tuesday.

Wall Street: A drop in tech and consumer stocks pulled the US market down, with major indexes slipping below records they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 ended a five-day winning streak as the Dow Jones closed 0.25% lower. Tech heavyweight Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1%

Asian markets: Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower at the opening on Wednesday as a rout in China calls for caution and tech earnings from US megacaps receive a mixed response. Futures on Japan and Australia fell but rose in Hong Kong, where stocks plunged following a regulatory crackdown forcing investors to wonder how far Beijing will go to limit the power of its big companies.

IMF Growth Forecast: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reduced India’s economic growth projection for fiscal 22 to 9.5% from 12.5% ​​estimated in April, citing a slow recovery in consumer confidence due to the fierce second wave of the pandemic and a late vaccination program.

SGX owl: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive open for Indian markets on Wednesday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the earliest indication of the opening of Indian markets.

First Quarter Announcements: Tuesday. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s leading national airline IndiGo, posted its biggest quarterly loss, hit by the second wave of covid. His loss widened to 3,174.20 crore in the June quarter from 2,844 crores a year earlier.

Separately, private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced a near-doubling of its net profit for the June quarter to 1,016 crore on an annual basis through lower provisions.

Earnings today: Maruti Suzuki, Central Bank, Happiest Minds, IDBI Bank, Nestlé India, Coforge, Birlasoft, Dhanlaxmi Bank are some of the companies expected to report their quarterly results for the first quarter today.

IPO today: Auto components maker Rolex Rings Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today and will be open for auction until July 30. The company has set its price range for the initial sale of shares at 880-900 per share.

(With contributions from agencies)

