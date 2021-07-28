India’s IndiGo reports resumption of bookings after COVID-19 restrictions trigger larger loss





The IndiGo Airlines logo is pictured on an airliner on the Colomiers tarmac near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS / Regis Duvignau / File Photo

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) – Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday underlined a steady resumption of bookings after COVID-19 restrictions drove the company to record its sixth consecutive quarterly loss. Air traffic had started showing signs of rebounding since the last week of May as viral infections declined in the country, the company said, even as it warned of pressure from rising fuel costs . “With the second wave of COVID in retrospect, we are seeing a measured recovery in bookings for July and August,” Managing Director Ronojoy Dutta told reporters on a post-benefit call. Dutta said he expects capacity to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, but warned that a third wave of infections could quickly disrupt matters again. . Capacity for the first quarter increased 433.2% from the same period last year, when the company’s operations came to a virtual halt as India was quarantined to curb the spread of the virus . For the first quarter ended June 2020, capacity was down 90.9% compared to the same period a year earlier. The net loss of the business inflated to 31.79 billion rupees ($ 426.84 million) in the last quarter, down from 28.49 billion rupees a year earlier. IndiGo has reported losses since the pandemic brought global travel to a halt and hit airlines around the world. Just as the airline was showing signs of recovery, the industry was hit by the renewal of travel restrictions. Operating income for the June quarter jumped 292% to 30.07 billion rupees. The New Delhi-based airline’s average daily cash consumption rose to 334 million rupees in the quarter, and she said scheduled international operations still remained a challenge. ($ 1 = 74.4780 Indian rupees) Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

