Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,173,352, up 8.39 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.10, or 4.12%, to 25.62 for 7.8 million shares. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up 7 cents, or 0.06 percent, to $ 125.40 on 5.8 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 68 cents or 0.54 percent, to $ 126.54 on 5.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down a cent or 0.69% to $ 1.43 on 4.1 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 2.13 percent, to $ 10.09 on 3.8 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 40 cents, or 0.48%, to $ 83.09 on 3 million shares. Companies in the news: Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) Up 23 cents or 69.23 percent to 55 cents BHP has reached a deal to buy Noront Resources Ltd. for $ 325 million. BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of the Australian mining giant, announces that it will pay $ 0.55 per share for Norant. This is a 69 percent premium over the company’s closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday. BHP’s offer is also 75% higher than the $ 0.31 per share offered by Australian firm Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. in May. Noront’s board of directors recommends that shareholders accept BHP’s offer. Noront chief executive Alan Coutts said the cash offering offers “immediate and definite” value to shareholders. Coutts says BHP also has the financial strength and global mining expertise to drive Noront’s highly promising Eagle’s Nest project forward. Eagle’s Nest is a nickel, copper and platinum mine project in the Ring of Fire region of northern Ontario. BHP says Eagle’s Nest provides a platform to develop further opportunities in the Ring of Fire region. BHP says it plans to develop partnerships with First Nations, governments and local communities in the region. The Ring of Fire region of northern Ontario contains some of the world’s richest deposits of chromite, nickel, copper and platinum. The region’s resource deposits are valued at between $ 30 billion and $ 60 billion. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) Down one cent or 0.69 percent to $ 1.43 Unifor says strike action at Downsview plant in north Toronto as negotiations continue separately with De Havilland and Bombardier Inc. The union said workers at Local 673 and Local 112 quit work because of threats just after 10 a.m., two days after talks resumed after a period of three week reflection. Approximately 1,500 unionized Bombardier workers and 700 De Havilland employees at the plant manufacture Bombardier Global business jets and, until recently, Dash 8 turboprop aircraft for De Havilland Canada. Pensions, the use of contractors and the erosion of bargaining unit labor are key issues at Bombardier, while the future of the Dash 8 program is at the center of discussions with De Havilland. Other issues relate to the sale of the Downsview site in 2018 and the two companies’ planned exit from the facility, Dias added in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 27, 2021.

Copyright Yorkton this week

