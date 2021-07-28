Business
Chinese equities among the worst performing in Asia on regulatory review
Investors look at computer screens at a stock exchange on July 13, 2020 in Nanjing, China’s Jiangsu Province.
Jiang Ning | VCG | Getty Images
The days of massive selling of Chinese stocks left two major indices in the country among the worst performing markets in Asia-Pacific.
As regional markets close on Tuesday, the CSI 300 which tracks the biggest listed stocks in mainland China had plunged 8.83% so far this year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also suffered heavy losses, falling 7.88% in the same period.
“There has not been a single two-day drop (for the Hang Seng Index) since the financial crisis that has exceeded the magnitude of the past two days,” analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note.
Other major continental indices such as the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component were also in negative territory for the year, among the few major Asia-Pacific markets that have lost ground since the start of the year. .
In addition, the MSCI Emerging Markets index also fell into negative territory for the year. Chinese internet giants such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan were among the top 5 constituents of the index as of June 30.
The declines come as Chinese regulators continue to step up their scrutiny in areas ranging from technology to education and food delivery. The heightened scrutiny scared off investors and sent many rushing for the exit.
Hong Kong and Chinese markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning, struggling to recover from declines in recent days.
At the start of the second half, all major Chinese indices and the Hang Seng were in positive territory for the year. The Shenzhen component was up 4.78% while the CSI 300 index was only 0.24% up at the end of June. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also rose 5.86% over the same period.
Chronology of events
Beijing’s intentions “cannot be blamed on merit,” Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a note on Tuesday, saying authorities’ concerns about sectors such as education were aimed at social welfare, while the technology is “apparently trained in worrying data rights / abuse issues.”
Still, he acknowledged the “unintended consequences” of Beijing failing to properly schedule and regulate the execution of its intentions.
“For private (global) investors brutally caught off guard by the brutal shocks suffered by many of these internationally listed Chinese companies, a sobering message may be: ‘You can remove the company’s listing from China, but you can’t take China (risks) out of business, ”Varathan said.
JPMorgan sees ‘opportunity’ in continent’s actions
Even in the current market turmoil, Alex Wolf of JPMorgan Private Bank sees an opportunity in mainland listed stocks, which are more difficult to access for retail investors compared to those listed in Hong Kong.
Most Chinese stocks, one of the sectors hardest hit by the recent market crisis, are listed overseas in the United States and Hong Kong and these stocks tend to be largely owned by foreign investors due to the difficulty of accessing mainland investors, said Wolf, who is responsible for Asia’s investment strategy at the company.
“We like A shares on a relative basis just because they have less exposure to the internet, they are also less exposed to foreign flows,” Wolf told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Tuesday.
A actions refer to shares of companies based in mainland China listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
We think the A-shares represent a good opportunity in the midst of this change and in the midst of… some of the uncertainty that we see.
Alex wolf
JPMorgan Private Bank
“From the perspective of onshore investors, we believe that A shares, given that they are majority owned by national interests, are often linked to political initiatives,” he explained. “They tend to be shielded from these flows.”
Wolf cited Beijing’s policy initiatives such as a move towards decarbonization and localization as initiatives that could benefit listed companies in mainland China.
“We think the A-shares represent a good opportunity in the midst of this change and in the midst of… some of the uncertainty that we see,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/investing-china-stocks-among-asias-worst-performing-amid-regulatory-scrutiny.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]