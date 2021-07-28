These smart decisions in your 30s could lead to early retirement

Many people dream of retiring early and escaping the workforce before their peers. If this is one of your goals, know that the sooner you start working on it, the more likely you are to achieve it. And if you make these smart decisions in your 30s, you might be on your way to quitting your career in your late 50s or early 60s.

1. Buy a house for less than what you can afford

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to keep your housing costs, including your mortgage, property taxes, and home insurance costs, at 30% of your take-home pay or less. Following this rule will help you make sure you have enough money left to cover your remaining bills.

Equally important, by keeping your housing costs low, you will free up more money to put into your retirement plan. Housing tends to be the biggest monthly expense for many people, so buying a modest home could be your ticket to additional IRA or 401 (k) contributions that fuel your early departure from the workforce. ‘work.

2. Take a cheap vacation

Many people think they have to stay in an upscale resort or travel to the most exotic corners of the world to have a truly rewarding vacation. In fact, if you work hard all year round, any place you get away from will be wonderful if it gives you a break.

By spending less on vacation over the years, you could prepare for early retirement. And at this point, you might have the opportunity not only to visit the places you’ve always dreamed of, but to stay longer than you would under the stresses of work.

3. Drive an average car

Many of us need a car to get around, but it doesn’t make sense to pay too much for one. The more you spend on a vehicle, the less money you will have on hand to contribute to your retirement savings.

In fact, one thing you need to know about cars is that they are the only asset that is virtually guaranteed to depreciate over time (whereas your home could easily increase in value as it ages). As such, buying a working car without all the bells and whistles is a smart financial decision on every level, even if you don’t care about retiring early at all.

4. Invest in stocks

Many people are afraid of the stock market because it can be quite volatile. But investing your retirement savings in stocks is also a great way to grow your savings into a much larger amount over time. And that could be your ticket to ending your early career.

Suppose you can contribute $ 800 per month to a retirement plan by making the choices above. Let’s also say you do this over a 30-year period and your investments generate an average annual return of 7%, which is a few percentage points below the stock market average.

All in all, you will end up contributing $ 288,000 of your income. But thanks to that 7% return, you’ll end up with a total savings balance of around $ 907,000. This can be enough money to get you out of the workforce sooner.

You don’t have to have a very high income to retire early, or lead a ridiculously frugal life. Successful retirement early often comes down to making a series of smart choices at the right time, and if you stick to the plan above, you too can enjoy the freedom to leave the workforce at a relatively young age.