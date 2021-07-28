Barclays Shareholders To Receive $ 800 Million As Covid Payment Restrictions Removed | Barclays





Barclays shareholders are in line for a payment of more than 800 million in dividends and share buybacks after rising profits as the UK economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Barclays is the first major UK bank to release money to investors since the Bank of England removed remaining Covid restrictions on payments to shareholders, which were introduced by the central bank at the start of the pandemic the year last. It follows a strong second quarter, with Barclays pre-tax profits reaching $ 2.6 billion in the three months to the end of June, from $ 359 million a year earlier. It also beat the consensus forecast of 1.7 billion profit for the period. The bank benefited from an improved economic outlook following the lifting of most UK restrictions linked to Covid, which allowed it to release 1 billion in bad debt provisions it had set aside to cover defaults potentials linked to the pandemic. Barclays, forced to set aside 1.6 billion during the same period last year, City analysts expected them to release 55m. Despite the improvement in the economy in recent months, the bank has warned that the outlook remains uncertain and subject to change depending on the course and persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the bank has always announced its intention to repurchase up to 500 million shares from its investors and pay shareholders a semi-annual dividend of 2 pence per share. This means shareholders who were barred from receiving payments for most of 2020 due to Bank of England Covid restrictions are now in line for more than 800 million returns. Threadneedle Street had ordered banks to pay no cash bonuses to senior bankers and to suspend dividend payments due to the role banks played in supporting the UK economy. Our profitability, strong capitalization and balance sheet have enabled us to increase capital distributions to shareholders, said Barclays Managing Director Jes Staley. Barclays shares rose nearly 4% to 176p in early morning trading. The corporate and investment banking arm of lenders also contributed to the profit increase, with the division reporting a 52% increase in profits to $ 1.6 billion in the second quarter, in part due to increased activity. merger and buyout. This is despite a 10% drop in income over the same period, as trade returned to normal levels after a period of market volatility last year. Rival investment banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs reported exceptional second-quarter profits this month, thanks to an increase in merger and acquisition activity, which broke records for the second consecutive quarter in the past. three months to June, according to data from Refinitiv.

