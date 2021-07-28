Microsoft sees sustained cloud growth after record quarterly profit





July 27 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) posted its most profitable quarter on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for revenue and profits, as PC sales slump due to a global shortage of chips has been more than offset by a boom in cloud services. Shares rose 0.7% after Microsoft forecast that growth in its Azure cloud computing business would continue at a strong pace after a quarter in which sales rose 51%. Global revenue rose 21% to $ 46.2 billion, beating analysts’ consensus of around $ 2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The pandemic’s shift to remote working has boosted consumer appetites for cloud-based computing, helping companies like Microsoft, the cloud unit of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Google Cloud of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O). Microsoft’s “directions were strong and show that the story of cloud growth in Redmond is shifting into high gear,” said Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities. Microsoft’s “Intelligent Cloud” segment revenue increased 30% to $ 17.4 billion, with Azure revenue growth significantly exceeding the 43.1% jump forecast by analysts, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha. Microsoft’s market cap stands at nearly $ 2.2 trillion, having climbed nearly 30% so far this year, compared to 18% for the S&P 500 Global Index (.SPX), according to the data. from Refinitiv Eikon based on Monday’s closing price. It topped the price-to-earnings ratios of tech titans Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google, fueling concerns from some analysts that it could be overvalued. “Microsoft stocks have climbed sharply since the start of the pandemic and are trading at rich multiples,” said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com. “After such a powerful rally, its stocks could take a hiatus, particularly when investors are still unsure how the demand scenario will unfold in the post-pandemic environment.” Personal computing revenue, which includes Windows software and Xbox game consoles, rose 9% to $ 14.1 billion. But revenues from Xbox content and services have plummeted, suggesting that a pandemic-fueled gaming boom is starting to wane, said Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight. The company must strengthen its presence in the house to better compete with its competitors, he added. As smartphone car makers grapple with an unprecedented chip shortage, Microsoft has not been spared. “OEM revenue is down 3% and Surface is down 20%,” Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said on a call with analysts. She added that “both have been affected by the significant supply constraints noted earlier in a favorable demand environment.” The chip shortage could also be contributing to Microsoft’s declining revenue in Xbox content and services, as limited hardware sales cause service performance to decline, Ives said. “If there is a late part of Microsoft, it is the consumer part,” he said. “I think this continues to be a work in progress.” Microsoft expected strong growth for the professional social network LinkedIn, which benefited from robust publicity and a strengthening job market during the quarter. The company reported earnings of $ 2.17 per share, higher than the consensus estimate of $ 1.92. Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Julia Love; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

