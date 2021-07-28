Google parent company Alphabet achieves record quarterly revenue, enjoys advertising boom





(Reuters) – Quarterly revenue and profits for Google’s parent company Alphabet Incs hit record highs, the company reported on Tuesday, fueled by an increase in ad spending as more consumers shop online. FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen at the gathering of startups and high tech leaders, Viva Tech, in Paris, France, May 16, 2019. REUTERS / Charles Platiau / File Photo Shares of Alphabet, the world’s largest provider of search and video ads, rose 3.3% in extended trading after the results, largely exceeding analyst estimates. Shares of Facebook, which rivals Google in web ad sales and reports its own results on Wednesday, rose 1.3%. All in all, it was a bumper day for America’s big tech companies – Apple and Microsoft also reported record profits. With consumers spending more time online during the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been striving to reach them, whether they are buying products using Google search or watching videos on YouTube. The nascent economic rebound in the United States that accompanied the vaccine rollout and the easing of restrictions is also helping, as consumers benefit from increased mobility and shopping options of all kinds. Alphabet has benefited from the general return of ad spend to the market and in particular the balance of that return, which is more focused on digital channels than pre-pandemic, said Tom Johnson, chief digital officer at WPP Mindshare. Alphabet said Google advertising revenue rose nearly 70% to $ 50.44 billion in the second quarter ended June 30. Retail brands have been the main contributor to the growth in advertising activity, said Philipp Schindler, chief commercial officer of Google, during a call with analysts. The travel, financial services, and media and entertainment sectors were also strong, he added. Advertising revenue for the company’s YouTube video streaming platform jumped 83.7% from last year’s quarter to $ 7 billion, almost as much as Netflix generated quarterly revenue. The results exceeded our expectations in all three areas of Google’s advertising business: search, the Google Network and YouTube, said Nicole Perrin, senior eMarketer analyst at Insider Intelligence. YouTube was the fastest growing segment in the quarter and underscores the continued strength of video advertising for direct response and branding goals. Alphabet’s total revenue rose 61.6% to $ 61.88 billion, well above Wall Street’s estimate of $ 56.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Quarterly profit was $ 18.5 billion or $ 27.26 per share, beating expectations of $ 19.34 per share. Google Cloud, which tracks Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in terms of market share, reduced its operating loss to $ 591 million in the quarter. The good results coincide with Alphabet facing four antitrust lawsuits from US regulators or federal states that threaten to impose major changes in its business, including advertising and smart home gadgets. More recently, 37 U.S. state and district attorneys general alleged earlier this month that Google illegally maintains a monopoly of its app store on Android phones. The lawsuits are expected to take years to resolve. Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Additional reporting by Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Grant McCool

