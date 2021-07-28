The only catch in Raytheon’s big defense business – Washington Technology

COMPANIES

The only catch in Raytheon’s defense big business

Domestic and global recoveries in commercial air travel are half the story of Raytheon Technologies, which continues to see air traffic return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

For the record: Raytheon’s outlook on this front is increasingly optimistic. The company also remains satisfied with its defense and government activities, with a slight headwind.

During Raytheon’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Greg Hayes told investors that the international defense sector has “seen a small impact this year with the pandemic and the devastation that has taken its toll on them. budgets ”.

Also include travel restrictions among these impacts. Although the defense and government backlog stood at around $ 66 billion at the end of the second quarter. Hayes told analysts that this helps fulfill Raytheon’s ambition to grow the company between 3 and 5 percent through 2025.

He’s stopped looking beyond 2025 “because who knows beyond that,” and because that ambition for growth is how Raytheon laid out the four-year plan on his Investor Day in May.

But the roadmap to 2025 and beyond is clear to him.

“It’s about having the right technology for the next conflict, not the last conflict,” Hayes said. “It means having space technologies, it means hypersonic weapons, it means cyber weapons. All of these things will allow us to help the fighter no matter what the next conflict is. “

Hayes’ take on what the next conflict will look like and how that fuels Raytheon’s thinking also came out quite clearly on the call.

“You’re not going to see land wars in Asia or tank battles across Europe. What you are going to see are cyber attacks, ”he said. “You are going to see attacks against strategic assets in space to compromise communication and detection systems.

“Being able to defend these assets, being able to project and replenish those assets is really what we are focusing on across the RTX portfolio. “

During my conversation with Roy Azevedo of Raytheon for our Project 38 podcast, the intelligence and space segment president pointed out that the company’s technology synergy goals are roughly the same as the overall business strategy.

Azevedo has broken down the areas of technological interest of this segment into detection and effects; command / control and communications; and cybersecurity, training and other services. But he also explained how Raytheon’s efforts also focus on ways to share them with other segments to create more integrated offerings for customers.

Integrated can also be an apt word to describe what the future defense tech posture looks like in Raytheon’s eyes.

“It’s a complex battlefield as we think of it. There is no one answer. It’s not like we’re going to replace all the missiles we have with high power microwaves or high power lasers, ”said Hayes. “It’s going to be a layered defense, where you’re still going to see SM3s and SM6s, and you’ll still need AMRAAM missiles as well as some stuff to deal with the emerging threat of hypersonics, which we mostly think is going to be. a high power microwave.

Meanwhile, Raytheon has raised the low end of its expected revenue bracket for this year from $ 500 million to $ 64.4 billion with the high end at $ 65.4 billion. The company also raised its post-merger gross cost synergy target from $ 200 million to $ 1.5 billion for the first four years following the deal.

Hayes said Raytheon envisions an additional $ 5 billion in cost savings by 2025 by adopting a new base operating system, as well as investments in digital technology and other strategic projects.

Second-quarter revenue was $ 15.9 billion, which Raytheon said was up 10% organically from the same period last year. Raytheon’s intelligence and space segment reported $ 3.8 billion in sales for the quarter, which the company said posted 5% year-over-year organic growth.

Raytheon expects the company it calls RIS to show low-to-mid single-digit sales growth this year and a profit of between $ 150 million and $ 175 million.



