Californian restaurant pledges to serve only unvaccinated diners | United States and world





An Italian Restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, who resisted hide mandates since last year is now committed to serving only those who have not received coronavirus inoculation. Pasta E Vino de Basilico displayed a sign on its front door that read: “NOTICE Proof of non-vaccination required.“It is not known how long the panel has been in place or what would constitute ‘proof’ of not having received doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, although the restaurant swore at the “HATERS” and “LITTLE DICTATORS” after the owners said they were under threats following coverage of the development of the Los Angeles Times. “‘LOS ANGELES TIMES’ PRINTS AN ARTICLE ABOUT US, AND HERE ARE THE HATERS, AND WITH IT, THE HARCETIC NON-STOP PHONE CALLS, THREATS AND HUNDREDS OF ONE-STAR REVIEWS. AND GUESS WHAT? BASILICO’S PASTA E VINO ‘WEAR EVERYTHING LIKE A BADGE OF HONOR! ” Restaurant wrote in a scathing Facebook post. FORMER GENERAL SURGEON PREDICTS MANDATORY VACCINES IN MILITARY AFTER FULL FDA APPROVAL “ATTENTION: LITTLE TYRANS, WANNABE LITTLE DICTATORS, PRO-LOCKDOWN / PRO-MASK / PRO-MANDATORY VACCINE MINI GESTAPO AMERICAN TRAITORS AND SNITCHES, AND YES ESPECIALLY ‘GAVIN PELOSI’ AND ‘STRONZO FAUCI.’ … WE ARE BLESSED TO TAKE THE BATTLE AGAINST ALL OF YOU FOR THE DEFENSE OF AMERICAN LIBERTY AND FREEDOM, SO GO FOR IT! ” the restaurant added. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – JULY 26: Signs at Basilicos Pasta e vino encourage people without COVID-19 vaccine to dine at restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, July 26, 2021. As the Delta variant of COVID emerges -19 has many businesses and consumers proceeding with caution, Basilicos Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach continues its campaign of non-compliance. He recently displayed a sign saying he would ask diners for proof of non-vaccination. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group / Orange County Re / MediaNews Group via Getty Images HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – JULY 26: Signs at Basilicos Pasta e vino encourage people without COVID-19 vaccine to dine at restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, July 26, 2021. As the Delta variant of COVID emerges -19 has many businesses and consumers proceeding with caution, Basilicos Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach continues its campaign of non-compliance. He recently displayed a sign saying he would ask diners for proof of non-vaccination. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group / Orange County Re / MediaNews Group via Getty Images In May 2020, Basilico’s launched an anti-mask campaign and a month later released a statement that patrons who wish to dine inside the restaurant will have to “remove” their face coverings when sitting down. . “So, to be clear, if you walk into the restaurant for dinner and you want to wear a mask, you have to take it off when you sit down. If you are standing inside and waiting for a table, or waiting outside. ‘inside to pick up food for yourself or as a third-party delivery driver, and you’re wearing a mask, you’ll be asked to wait outside, “the owners wrote at the time. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The state became aware in October 2020 and the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control accused Basilico is to be “messy locals”. The restaurant’s liquor license is still active despite an ongoing dispute for the owners. The threat came days after the restaurant ordered a sign in the area that read “Leave the mask, take the cannoli,” a tribute to the classic Mafia movie. The Godfather. Original location: California restaurant pledges to serve only unvaccinated diners

