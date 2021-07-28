Fed Govt Opens N962m July Bonds To Exchange Trading





By Taofik Salako, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Group Activities The Federal Government listed its latest issues under its Federal Government Savings Bond of Nigeria (FGNSB) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. The listing of the two FGNSB tranches issued earlier this month allowed bondholders to trade on their holdings. The government had offered a two-year FGN savings bond due July 14, 2023 at a coupon of 8.35% per annum. He also simultaneously offered a 3-year FGN savings bond due July 14, 2024 at a coupon of 9.35% per annum. The July 2021 offer was the 49th tranche of the savings bond, introduced in 2017. The list of applications for the two tranches of bonds for July 2021 was opened on July 5, 2021 and closed four days later. The issue settlement date came into effect on July 14, 2021. Regulatory documents showed that the government raised around 962 million Naira in savings bonds in July, despite the reduction in the coupon rate. A total of 341,012 units of the two-year bond valued at 341.01 million naira were listed at the face value of 1,000 naira while a total of 620.986 million units of the three-year bond valued at 620.986 million Naira were listed at face value of 1000 N. Coupon payment dates for bonds, which pay an interest rate quarterly, are October 14, January 14, April 14, and July 14, respectively. The coupons or interest rates on July issues were lower than the rates paid for issues in later months. The cut in rates during the July offer was the first drop in the recent steep rise in sovereign savings bond yields. In June 2021, the government offered its two-year FGN savings bond due June 16, 2023 at a coupon of 8.889% per year. He also offered a three-year FGN savings bond due June 16, 2024 at a coupon of 9.889% per annum. Usually, the minimum subscription for bonds, offered at N 1,000 per unit, is N 5,000 or five units and in multiples of N 1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N 50 million. The FGNSB was introduced in 2017 as a mass instrument for the national mobilization of savings and investments. The minimum subscription to the FGNSB is usually N5,000 while the bond pays a coupon or interest rate quarterly. GTI Securities Limited, one of the authorized distribution agents of FGNSB, noted that savings bonds help deepen the national savings culture while providing Nigerians, regardless of their income level, the opportunity to contribute and benefit from national development. According to the brokerage firm, the FGNSB enables Nigerians to participate and benefit from favorable returns in the capital market. GTI Securities noted that savings bonds are acceptable as collateral for bank loans and can be sold for cash in the secondary market prior to maturity. The bonds are generally listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange for trade, thus providing liquidity to investors who wish to exit before maturity. Savings bonds are good for saving for retirement, marriage, school fees, and house projects, among other purposes, while ensuring one’s security, as bonds are guaranteed by full faith and the credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

