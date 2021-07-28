Barclays pays investors over $ 1 billion as profits rebound

H1 profit 5 billion pounds (2020: 1.3 billion)

Bank launches £ 500million buyout

CEO says he will stay around 2 more years

Stocks increase by 3%

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) – Barclays (BARC.L) to pay more than $ 1 billion in dividends and buybacks to shareholders after beating first-half profit guidance as bad debt fears fade and that investment banking fees remained high.

The British bank, which announced a near quadrupling of its profits in the first half of the year, said it would pay an interim dividend of 2 pence per share, equivalent to around 340 million pounds in total, after the Bank of England announced removed payment restrictions in July. Read more

Barclays will also buy back £ 500million of its own shares, as it forecast bad loan charges to remain below historic levels due to improving economic prospects and low default rates on unsecured loans.

CEO Jes Staley, who has long been the subject of succession speculation, told reporters he plans to stay “a few more years” but will review succession plans at some point. Read more

The bank said the full impact of the removal of government support measures on customer finances was not yet known.

“No one has really experienced the outcome of these programs, so we don’t know exactly how many people on leave will or won’t get jobs,” CFO Tushar Morzaria told Reuters.

Barclays stock was up 3% at 11:30 a.m. GMT.

The bank reported pre-tax profit of £ 5bn ($ 6.94bn) for the six months to June 30, well above the consensus forecast of £ 4.1bn from analysts polled by the bank and against 1.3 billion a year ago.

The results were boosted by the UK lender releasing £ 742million in cash set aside for bad debts that have yet to materialize, as government support measures support the economy.

“Barclays Takes New Share Buyback and Raises Half-Year Dividend marks another step on the road to recovery for major UK banks and the financial industry in general after the dark days of the dividend suspension,” said John Moore, Senior Director of Investments. at Brewin Dolphin.

The UK bank’s set of positive results corresponded to a first half similar to expectations for German rival Deutsche Bank, which also saw its results boosted by lower provisions. Read more

COMMERCIAL FRESH

Barclays’ investment bank continued its strong run, as volatile markets during the pandemic led to frantic trading, while firms raised record amounts through blank check investment funds and stock market quotes.

Equity income rose 38% and investment banking fees related to transaction advice rose 27% in the first half of the year, Barclays said.

Its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) activities fell 37% against a strong first half a year earlier.

The bank said its costs had increased by 10%, mostly from £ 300million in expenses associated with shrinking its real estate footprint and higher bonuses due to its improved performance.

Analysts said that while Barclays’ results were strong, it would need to contain those costs and come up with a compelling plan to improve revenues in the longer term.

“The key question, as with other banks, is the growth prospects of their loan portfolios and their net interest income,” said Sudeepto Mukherjee, financial services consultant at Publicis Sapient.

“Barclays shares have been under pressure over the past few months and we have not seen them capture a significant share of the buoyant UK mortgage market,” he said.

($ 1 = 0.7206 pounds)

