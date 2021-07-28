The 21-year journey of the $ 230 billion stock market

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) has made long strides in 21 years of operation and a breakthrough in the past two years.

With a market capitalization of VND 1,000 billion and only around 3,000 accounts, HOSE currently has a market capitalization of up to $ 230 billion and almost 3.4 million accounts.

Registration numbers

HOSE has achieved unprecedented results in its 21 years of activity. The VN index fell from 100 points on July 20, 2000 to a record 1,420.27 points on July 2, 2021.

The VN30 index – measuring the 30 largest stocks in the market – hit a high of 1,557.41 points on July 5, 2021. Liquidity soared and hit a record high in the first half of 2021 with the highest trading volume of over 995 million shares on April 13, 2021 and a record business value of nearly VND 34.9 trillion on May 18.

With a capitalization of approximately VND 1,000 billion in 2000, HOSE recorded a market capitalization of more than VND 5.3 quadrillion (equivalent to nearly USD 230 billion) on July 2, 2021.

During its 21 years of existence, HOSE has attended the trading session with the highest valued share at auction of nearly 110 trillion VND (approximately $ 5 billion) from the disposal of the capital of the ‘State to the Saigon Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (Sabeco) on December 18, 2017.

VN-Index hits record

In 2021, the Vietnam stock exchange set a series of records: the VN-Index conquered the highs of 1,300 points and 1,400 points. During the first 6 months of the year, this index experienced a spectacular increase of almost 28% to become the 2nd growing stock index in the world, just behind the Abu Dhabi stock index.

Over a period of one year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), the VN-Index was the strongest stock index in the world with an increase of almost 70%.

The market saw the bank equity group return to # 1 with many bank stocks dropping from 50% to 80% in the first half of the year becoming the main driver of the stock market rally.

Thanks to the very profitable activity of recent years, the return on price per share (P / E) of HOSE shares at the end of June 2021 is still better than the historical peak established in early 2018 (P / E of around 22).

New investors

A highlight of the Vietnamese stock market over the past two years has been the interest of domestic and foreign institutional and individual investors. The number of newly opened accounts (F0) has skyrocketed, helping to increase liquidity to an all-time high.

In the first half of the year, domestic investors opened more than 620,000 securities accounts, more than the total number of combined accounts in 2020 and 2019. In June alone, the number of new accounts also hit a monthly record: more of 140,000. The total number of securities accounts reaches nearly 3.4 million, or around 3.5% of the population.

F0 investor cash flow played an important role in helping the VN-Index to break through strongly and surpass 1,400 points and soar market liquidity, with tens of sessions trading value reaching billions of dollars.

The interest of foreign investors in the Vietnamese stock market was still high despite the selling trend. In the first six months of 2021, foreign investors opened 277 new accounts.

The liquidity is very impressive. In 2020 the average liquidity on HOSE was around 6.2 trillion VND per session, in 2021 this figure is almost 18.6 trillion VND per session. In June alone, average liquidity on HOSE stood at VND 23,697 billion per session, a record high.

The record increase in liquidity led to the sad event: the system was blocked for months.

Numerous 10 billion dollar companies appear on the stock market

As of June 30, 2021, on HOSE, there were 385 share codes, two closed fund certificate codes, seven ETF certificates, 29 bond codes and 65 covered warrant codes. The total value of market capitalization has reached over 5.3 quadrillion VND, accounting for almost 93% of the country’s market capitalization, or almost 84% of GDP in 2020. HOSE currently has 73 member securities companies with over 3.39 million accounts.

From just a few trillion in capitalizations, HOSE now has 37 VN100 companies with a market capitalization of over $ 1 billion. There are four companies with a capitalization of over $ 10 billion, including: Vingroup (VIC), Vietcombank (VCB), VinHomes (VHM) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG). The Bank of Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) is still the one with the largest market capitalization of over 420,000 billion VND.

After three years, VinHomes’ market capitalization overtook parent company Vingroup (VIC). VinHomes now has working capital of nearly 400,000 billion VND. Meanwhile, Techcombank’s value has surpassed both BIDV and Vietinbank. Recently, Techcombank’s capitalization surpassed the VND 200 trillion mark for the first time.

On HOSE, behind the four big names with a capitalization of more than 10 billion dollars are: VietinBank, BIDV, Vinamilk, Techcombank, Novaland, PV GAS, VPBank, Masan, MBBank, Sabeco, FPT, Mobile World (MWG), Vincom Retail (VRE)), Petrolimex (PLX), VietJet (VJC), HDBank (HDB), Phat Dat (PDR), Bao Viet (BVH), TPBank, Eximbank, SSI, POW and Khang Dien House (KDH).

Vietcombank overtook Vingroup in first place in terms of market capitalization as of June 18 and continues to maintain that position.

Vinamilk is a company that goes against the grain of the market and is overtaken by others in terms of capitalization. In the first half of 2021, its shares fell slightly and the market capitalization fell to 8th place with over 187 trillion VND.

Billionaire Tran Dinh Long’s Hoa Phat Group has also made great strides thanks to the sharp rise in stock prices in the rising wave of steel industry. Meanwhile, PV Gas (GAS) benefited greatly from the news that oil prices were rising beyond expectations.

System congestion: weakness and delay

The order congestion on HOSE has been going on since the end of 2020, when the number of new investors increased significantly.

A series of measures have been applied: increasing the trading lot from 10 to 100 shares or from 10 to 100 fund certificates; temporarily transfer certain listed companies from HoSE to HNX or numerous securities companies agreeing to restrict the correction / cancellation of orders. These measures increased liquidity to over VND 30 trillion per session and trading on the Vietnamese stock market reached the top 3 in Southeast Asia.

However, order congestion continued to occur in May and June. In June, liquidity in the Vietnamese stock market reached over 1 billion VND / session. In particular on HOSE, liquidity has increased by almost 13 in a year and a half, overtaking other countries in the region and now only behind Thailand and Singapore. Liquidity grew rapidly as the old HOSE system, with a capacity to process around 900,000 orders per day, was below around 30 million Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) orders.

The Ministry of Finance chose the FPT group to manage the system overload at HOSE because this unit has experience in building the commercial system for the HNX. At the same time, the new IT system for the entire stock exchange (KRX) is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

The chairman of the State Securities Commission, Tran Van Dung, admitted that the congestion of orders on HOSE was partly due to the awareness. However, the authorities have tried to find many solutions and it will be a long term solution in the near future.

Regarding the temporary system built by FPT and put into service from July 5, the capacity of the system has tripled, reaching 3 to 5 million orders / day. FPT brought the software used by the HNX system to HOSE and adjusted the trading system to match HOSE.

