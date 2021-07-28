Higher prices could be here to stay if the Fed doesn’t act quickly





Not so fast.

More and more experts believe that the Fed may need to change course and start talking more aggressively about containing inflation. After all, consumer prices continue to rise. the stock Exchange is close to a record. Wages are also increasing.

After peaking around 1.77%, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell back to about 1.24%. Fears over the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 leading to another economic downturn appear to be on the back burner for the time being. If anything, the increase in Covid cases could cause more supply chain shocks that would lead to increased inflation. All of this should push bond yields higher again and potentially lead the Fed to consider ending, or cutting, its bond buying program that has helped keep rates artificially low. After that, a rise in interest rates would be the next logical step. In a report released last Wednesday, a strategist paraphrased the old Semisonic song “Closing Time,” saying it’s time for the Fed to turn off the lights on the stimulus … even if it means a hangover for investors drunk on easy money. Bill Stone, chief investment officer of The Glenview Trust Company, believes the Fed may announce a cut by the end of the year and raise rates in 2022. The market agrees with Stone that the end of the 0% interest rate environment is on the horizon: depending on the CME Federal Funds Futures , traders expect a 57% chance of at least one rate hike by the end of next year. “The Fed is in deep trouble and there is so much evidence that it is wrong about inflation and that higher prices are less transient than the Fed expects,” said Gene Goldman, chief financial officer. Cetera Financial investments. “They may have to speed up the rate hike plan.” If so, long-term bond yields impacting mortgage rates and other types of consumer and business loans should also continue to rise. “The 10-year yield is expected to be higher in an environment characterized by healthy inflation and an improving economy,” said Jordan Kahn, chairman and chief investment officer of ACM Funds. “The rates should go up because of this but I think they will go up gradually.” Experts point out that the housing market remains strong and the employment situation continues to improve as well. In particular, wages are still on the rise and recently increased 3.6% from a year ago. “The kindling for sustained inflation is probably here,” said Andrew Feltus, co-head of high yield at Amundi US. “Banks have a lot of ammunition to lend money. And wages are picking up because the job market is tight. It seems more than transitory.” Fears of an economic slowdown have not yet subsided Yet some pundits who remain convinced that the “transitional” inflation story is the right one. After all, Covid and Delta worries certainly haven’t gone away and it’s possible consumers will change their behavior even if governments don’t impose new lockdowns. “Inflation fears should subside a bit as growth fears kick in because of the Delta variant. I think the Federal Reserve will be right in saying that inflation is largely transient,” he said. said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. . Grohowski believes current bond yields largely reflect expectations that inflation should be a little higher “but not out of control.” He says a rate of around 2% to 3% over the next 12 months for consumer price increases seems reasonable. The recent sharp drop in the price of lumber is also a potential sign that concerns about soaring inflation from the 1970s to the early 1980s are being exaggerated. “We are starting to see commodity prices reverse,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement.

