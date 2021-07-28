Pampa Metals signs definitive agreement with Austral Gold and hands over 6% of issued and outstanding shares to the Treasury

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

July 28, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) – VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. (“Pampa Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: PM) (FSE: FIRA) (OTCQX: PMMCF) is pleased to announce that following the press release of April 14, 2021, it has completed the official documentation with Austral Gold Ltd. (“Austral”) (TSXV: AGLD) (ASX: AGD), whereby Austral was granted an option to acquire in stages up to 80% of a joint venture interest in the Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties from Pampa Metals (the “Properties”) in exchange for certain cash payments, exploration expenses and the cancellation of 2,963,132 shares of Pampa Metals held by Austral wholly owned subsidiary, Revelo Resources Corp. The official documentation (the “Agreement”) includes the Definitive Option and Joint Venture Agreement, a Shareholders’ Agreement upon exercise of the Option and an Exploration Deed which allows for the execution of the Option. OK. in Chile.

The highlights of the Accord are as follows:

Cancellation of 2,963,132 of the Company’s shares representing the return to cash flow of more than 6% of the issued and outstanding share capital; Austral incurs exploration expenses of at least $ 1 million in year 1 and $ 2 million in year 2; Austral being required to complete a bankable feasibility study to gain an 80% interest in one or both properties. If studies show copper to be the most valuable commodity instead of gold and silver, Pampa Metals can recover an 80% stake on the same terms and conditions as Austral.

Julian Bavin, CEO of Pampa Metals, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have signed this agreement with Austral, which brings great experience in gold exploration to our Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties. Thanks to this transaction, we are also returning a significant number of shares to our treasury, which will allow us to better position the Company when additional capital is required. The transaction also ensures that more projects within Pampa Metals’ portfolio will move forward quickly and efficiently, allowing the Company to direct its cash flow to other projects within its portfolio. “And he continued,” Further , the proximity of our Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos projects to Austral’s operating mines and processing operations in Chile provides an increased option for Pampa Metals and, subject to successful exploration and development, future returns real to our shareholders. ”

Stabro Kasaneva, CEO of Austral, commented: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Pampa Metals which provides an opportunity for future exploration and development for our existing mines in the district.

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing producer of gold and silver. In recent years, Austral Gold has successfully built a portfolio of assets in the Americas (Chile, Argentina and United States) and is double listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD) and the Toronto Venture Exchange. (TSXV: AGLD). The Group’s flagship asset is the Guanaco / Amancaya gold and silver mining complex in Chile. Other mining interests include the Casposo mine in Argentina (100%), a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide mine in the United States and an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina and Chile.

About the agreement

Pampa Metals’ Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos projects are located within 50 km to 60 km of Austral’s flagship gold-silver mine and processing facilities in Guanaco in northern Chile, and Morros Blancos is also located adjacent to Austral’s Amancaya gold-silver mine, which provides additional power to the Guanaco mill.

The 6,500 hectare Cerro Blanco and 7,300 hectare Morros Blancos projects are two of the three “lithocap” projects in the Company’s portfolio of 8 exploration projects. Lithocap targets geologically represent the upper parts of potential porphyry copper systems and often have significant precious metal potential. Historical results to date on both projects suggest good potential for gold-silver mineralization near surface, possibly associated with deeper copper mineralization.

Due to the Company’s primary focus on copper and its desire to grow its portfolio as quickly and efficiently as possible, it is open to third party investment in certain key projects, including this transaction with Austral.

The main terms of the agreement, initially announced on April 14, 2021, which will allow Austral to acquire an initial 60% interest in the properties for certain considerations and commitments, are as follows:

Austral incurs exploration expenses on the properties of at least $ 1 million in Year 1 and $ 2 million in Year 2. Austral returns 2,963,132 shares of Pampa Metals held by Revelo Resources Corp. for cancellation on the effective date of the granting of the option. The cancellation of shares leaves Austral’s stake in Pampa Metals at 13.6% and represents one-third of Austral’s holdings in Pampa Metals. This will reduce the total issued shares of Pampa Metals to 43,432,261 based on the current number of issued shares. On the Effective Date, Austral also terminated the right of Revelo Resources Corp. to appoint a representative to the board of directors of Pampa Metals Termination of rights to possible payments in favor of Austral on the Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties, unless a property reverts to Pampa Metals and the results of exploration determine that copper is the dominant metal rather than gold, silver and other precious metals, in which case Austral would receive half of the contingent payment if its interest in this property were reduced to less than 20%. If less than $ 1 million is spent on either property by the end of Year 2, the property that does not receive those expenses will revert to the business.

If the initial 60% Earn-In is completed, Austral may increase its stake to 65% by producing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PRA”) on one or both properties within 5 years on the basis of a minimum of 15,000 m of drilling and related engineering. studies. Any Property which has not been the subject of a PEA within 5 years will be returned to the Company.

Austral can further increase its stake to 80% by producing a Bank Feasibility Study (“BFS”) compliant with NI 43-101 standards with an additional 10,000m (minimum) of drilling on one of the properties. However, if the results of exploration or BFS indicate that the value of mineralization is dominated by copper rather than gold, Pampa Metals may gain an 80% interest in such a discovery by diluting Austral to 20%. using the same expense formula by which Austral earned his interest.

About Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos

The Cerro Blanco (6,500 Ha) and Morros Blancos (7,300 Ha) properties show promise for epithermal deposits of gold-silver (+/- copper) and porphyry copper (+/- gold +/- moly) at high sulphidation and are located in the heart of the Paleocene mineral belt in northern Chile. The Paleocene Belt is host to significant gold-silver and copper deposits and mines, and the properties are located along a prolific segment of the belt with promise, along the trend of major projects and mines of precious metals. Cerro Blanco is located approximately 20 km southwest of the multi-million ounce El Peon (Yamana Gold) gold-silver mining district and Morros Blancos is located adjacent to and east of the Austral’s Amancaya gold-silver mine. Access to both projects is easy, both located within 30 km of the Pan-American Highway, and the elevations are moderate. Both projects are within potential operational distance from Austral’s Guanaco processing plant, which could allow for more efficient and profitable development and operation.

The technical information contained in this press release has been approved by Mario Orrego G., geologist and registered member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a qualified person within the meaning of National Standard 43-101. Mr. Orrego is a consultant for the company.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQX: PMMCF) stock exchanges. Pampa Metals has a very promising 59,000 hectare portfolio of eight copper and gold projects located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world’s leading mining jurisdictions. The Company’s vision is to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along Chile’s major mineral belts, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit the Pampa Metals website www.pampametals.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Julien Bavin | Chief Executive Officer

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director

[email protected]

www.pampametals.com

Neither CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reference to existing or historic mines and projects, and to Chile’s overall prospectivity, is for reference purposes only. The reader is cautioned that there is no evidence to date that comparable mineral resources could be found on the properties of Pampa Metals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements which may be considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which deal with events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends to”. “,” Estimate “,” projects “,” potential “,” indicate “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” will “,” would “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur . Although Pampa Metals believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements.

Location Map – Cerro Blanco & Morros Blancos Properties

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/657313/image.png

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657313/Pampa-Metals-Signs-Definitive-Agreement-with-Austral-Gold-Returns-6-of-Issued-and-Outstanding-Shares-Back-to-Treasury

COMTEX_390541669 / 2457 / 2021-07-28T03: 15: 20

Is there a problem with this press release? Contact the source supplier Comtex at [email protected] You can also contact MarketWatch customer service through our Customer center.

Copyright 2021 ACCESSWIRE