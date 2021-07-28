Stocks are trading near daily low; small size of the market

Benchmarks continued to trade with heavy losses mid-morning. The Nifty struggled to maintain the 15,600 mark. Auto stocks extended losses for the fourth session in a row.

At 10:29 am IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 476.14 points or 0.91% to 52,102.62. The Nifty 50 index lost 146.20 points or 0.93% to 15,600.25.

Across the market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.81% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.08%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers significantly. On BSE, 955 stocks rose and 2,094 stocks fell. In total, 77 shares remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mostly down slightly, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index struggled to rebound after Chinese government stocks triggered regulatory fears in sectors such as tech and industry. private education.

Investor sentiment simmered after the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the RBI and S&P, downgraded its forecast for India’s GDP in FY22 as it took into account the economic impact of the second pandemic wave.

Economy:

The second wave of the pandemic has delayed economic recovery in India, the IMF said, reducing the country’s growth forecast for the current fiscal year. India’s GDP is expected to grow 9.5% in FY22 from the 12.5% ​​forecast in April 2021, according to the global economic outlook released by the IMF on Tuesday. For fiscal year 23, GDP is expected to grow 8.5% against 6.9% estimated in April.

While the forecast for the global economy remains unchanged from April, the outlook for emerging markets and developing economies has been revised downward for 2021, especially for emerging Asia, according to the note. On the other hand, forecasts for advanced economies are revised upwards.

The economic outlook has diverged further from country to country, with access to vaccines becoming the main fault line along which the global recovery splits into two blocks, with almost all advanced economies that can expect to a further normalization of activity later this year and those that will still face infections and increased death toll from Covid-19, the IMF said.

Primary market:

The initial public offering of the bulk drug and the contract manufacturer Glenmark Life Sciences received offers for 5.10 crore of shares for 1.50 crore of shares on offer on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, according to stock data at 11:05 am IST. The show was subscribed to 3.40 times.

The show opened for auction on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) and will close on Thursday (July 29, 2021). The price range for the IPO was set at Rs 695-720 per share. An investor can bid on a minimum of 20 stocks and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offering of automotive supplier Rolex rings received bids for 49.72 lakh shares against 56.85 lakh shares offered on Wednesday (July 28, 2021), according to stock data at 11:05 am IST. The issue was subscribed 0.87 times.

The show opened for auction on Wednesday (July 28, 2021) and will close on Friday (July 30, 2021). The price range for the IPO was set at Rs 880-900 per share. An investor can bid on a minimum of 16 stocks and in multiples thereof.

Buzz Index:

The Nifty Auto Index fell 1.10% to 9,983.40, down for the fourth day in a row. The index lost 2.47% in four sessions.

Tata Motors (down 2.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.95%), Eicher Motors (down 1.22%), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.18%) and TVS Motor Company (down 0.96%) were the biggest losers in the index. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp (-0.95%), Bharat Forge (-0.87%), Ashok Leyland (-0.82%) and Bajaj Auto (-0.64%) edged down.

Global markets:

Asian stocks were trading mostly lower on Wednesday as Hong Kong stocks struggled to recover from a two-day rout.

US stocks fell for the first time in six days on Tuesday as a rout in China prompted caution and US megacap tech earnings received a mixed response from investors.

Investors await the Federal Reserve’s update on its monetary policy as the two-day central bank meeting begins. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue a statement at the end of the meeting on Wednesday, followed by President Jerome Powell’s press conference.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that there is a risk that inflation will turn out to be more than transient, prompting central banks to take preventative measures.

