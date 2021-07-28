Chicken sandwich and BTS meal boost McDonald’s sales





Sales at U.S. stores open for at least 13 months jumped 25.9% in the most recent quarter, which ended June 30, beating analysts’ expectations. The sales of these stores increased by 14.9% compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. McDonald’s said the BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich helped the business grow in the quarter. The channel began selling BTS Meal, named after the popular K-pop group, in May for a limited time. It included an order of 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coca-Cola, as well as two sweet and Cajun chili flavored dips inspired by McDonald’s recipes in South Korea and new to the United States. It was the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally. To support the promotion, McDonald’s launched a line of limited edition products and ran a TV commercial, among other things. McDonald’s has seen success with its line of dishes named for musicians and inspired by their preferences. Prior to the collaboration with BTS, McDonald’s had partnered with J Balvin and Travis Scott. Travis Scott’s meal was such a success that some locations sold out. The company launched its highly anticipated line of chicken sandwiches in February. Competition in the chicken sandwich space has been fierce, with Wendy’s, Burger King and others revamping their offerings this year. Popeye’s recently introduced a new take on their own, very successful sandwich with bite-sized nuggets. In addition to menu items, McDonald’s said larger orders and higher menu prices helped its U.S. business grow in the quarter. The increase in deliveries and digital orders has also helped. The company tried to keep the online ordering momentum going with a nationwide rewards program, which launched in July. When customers order online, restaurants know their preferences and have more opportunities to retain them. McDonald’s revenue reached $ 5.9 billion in the quarter, also beating Wall Street expectations. Globally, sales in restaurants open at least 13 months have increased by 40.5% thanks to looser pandemic restrictions, among others. – Jordan Valinsky of CNN Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/business/mcdonalds-bts-meal-earnings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos