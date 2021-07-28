IndiGos net worth turns negative in Q1, but stock only drops slightly

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltds fell on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. In the first trades, the stock was down more than 4%.

It came after the company that runs India’s largest airline, IndiGo, saw its June quarter (T1FY22) losses rise sharply, coming in worse than expected. The stand-alone net loss amounted to Rs3,180 crore, which is approximately Rs1,000 crore higher than Ambit Capital Pvt. Estimates Ltd. With this, the net worth of airlines has now turned negative. At the end of fiscal 2021 (FY21), IndiGos net worth stood at Rs71 crore, down significantly from Rs5860 crore a year ago.

Indeed, IndiGo stock has remained rather resilient, ignoring all the bad news since the start of the pandemic even as losses have piled up and net worth has eroded. For FY21, the net loss amounted to approximately Rs5,800 crore. Prior to Q1 results, the stock was nearly 14% above its pre-covid highs seen in early 2020. The argument supporting stock performance is that IndiGos’ balance sheet is strong and that the company is better placed to face the current pandemic crisis.

We believe IndiGo continues to remain better positioned than its peers and is likely to emerge stronger after Covid given a superior balance sheet (Rs5600 crore cash free) which is expected to be further strengthened with Rs3000 crore QIP, an industry leading cost structure and a strong management team, ”noted a report from Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

Note that IndiGos cash on hand at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs7100 crore. For the June quarter, average net cash consumption rose to Rs 33.4 crore per day, compared to Rs 19 crore per day in the March quarter. Lower than expected returns, higher personnel costs and rents were the main negative surprises in the first quarter results, according to Ambit Capital.

IndiGos personnel costs increased by approximately 9% compared to the March quarter. In addition, the aviation industry has to contend with rising crude oil prices. This factor also hurt IndiGos’ profitability. In addition, the second wave of covid severely affected travel demand and, consequently, revenue for the quarter. IndiGo said the best way to illustrate the impact of covid was monthly earnings from April to July. The income for the months of April, May and June amounts to Rs1540 crore, Rs670 crore and Rs960 crore, respectively. July is expected to return to April levels, “company management said on its earnings conference call.

Thus, investors would closely follow the resumption of traffic. Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher values ​​the stock at 9 times the adjusted EV / Ebitdar for fiscal 23 and comes up with a target price of Rs1630. EV is enterprise value and Ebitdar is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent. However, IndiGos shares are currently trading at around Rs1634, leaving virtually no room for improvement here.

