Biomind Labs begins trading on the NEO Exchange

Today, NEO welcomes its new corporate listing partner, Biomind Labs Inc. (Biomind), as it debuts in public markets on the NEO Exchange. Biotechnology research and development company specializing in psychedelic treatments to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders, Biomind is now available for trading under the symbol BMND.

As part of our rapid evolution within the psychedelic industry, we are poised to take Biomind to the next level by joining NEO Exchange, a highly regarded platform that will enable strong trading liquidity and wider investor visibility. , as well as superior marketing support in the future, commented Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Biomind. We are both driven by innovation. At Biomind, our goal is to change the course of medicine by helping physicians potentially save more lives and provide a better quality of life for millions of people with addiction, chronic pain, depression, anxiety. and other mental health disorders. Today, together with the amazing NEO team, we begin a new chapter in the evolution of Biomind Labs Inc .: The Pharmaceutical Side of Psychedelics.

With today’s launch, Biomind becomes the 7e company in the psychedelic space to be listed on the NEO Exchange – a testament to both the rapidly growing market and NEO as the exchange of choice for companies in the innovation economy.

There is a major societal need for effective mental health treatments around the world, and Biomind is responding to this need with new, next-generation drug therapies that harness the medicinal power of natural psychedelic compounds, added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We are happy and proud to welcome Biomind to the NEO Exchange. As an internationally recognized Tier 1 scholarship that shares Biominds’ unwavering commitment to innovation, we look forward to making a vital contribution to their continued success.

Investors can trade in shares of BMND through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers.

NEO hosts over 150 business and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates nearly 15% of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities.

The NEO Exchange is a Tier 1 Canadian exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and gives access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market.

Biomind is a biotechnology research and development company aimed at transforming biomedical science knowledge of natural psychotropic plants into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotechnology delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind is developing new pharmaceutical formulations of the main natural psychedelic molecules, N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline to treat a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biominds' goal is to ensure patients have access to affordable and modern treatments and use cases. Biomind understands that long-lasting psychedelic effects make it difficult to create adequate clinical protocols to serve more patients, which is why Biomind specializes in fast-acting psychedelics.

